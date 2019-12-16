Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – The Timex Q is back, a rare Huckberry site-wide sale, & more

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
#1. Timex: Q Reissue is back ($179) + 2 day shipping for $5
They’re also doing a 20% off select items sale, but, the restock of the Q Reissue is the real story here. Plus the 2-day shipping for five bucks is also nice, considering the time crunch you/we/us may be under. Full review of the Q can be found over here.
#2. Huckberry: 10% off Sitewide (exp. 12/16)
- Flint & Tinder Flannel-Lined Wax Trucker Jacket – $216 ($240)
- Made in the USA Flint and Tinder Wayfarer Wool Blend Blazer – $268.20 ($298)
- Made in Italy Astorflex Rolflex – $166.50 ($185)
- Made in Portugal Rhodes Felix Chukkas – $178.20 ($198)
- Made in Portugal Rhodes Dean Cap Toe Boots – $198 ($220)
It’s happening. A very rare site-wide sale from Huckberry. Some excluded brands (James Brand, Lululemon, Hill City, Peak Design, and a few more) BUT… the vast majority of their site is getting the cut. Stuff that’s already on sale is getting the discount too. No code here. Discount happens at checkout.
#3. Allen Edmonds: Free 2-day shipping w/ FREE2DAY (plus Holiday Sale Savings)
- Higgins Mill Weatherproof Boot with Dainite Rubber Sole – $345 ($445)
- Higgins Mill Boot with Chromexcel Leather – $325 ($425)
- Higgins Mill Boot with Waxed Suede Leather – $325 ($425)
- Fifth Avenue Cap-Toe Oxford – $245 ($395)
- McAllister Wingtip Oxford – $245 ($395)
- St. John’s Double Monk Strap – $245 ($395)
Free two-day shipping? Excellent. That helps a-plenty. If FREE2DAY expires, try 2FORYOU. That one should work for their “collectors” club, which is just their email signup/create an account with them list.
BONUS Bonobos: 30% off sitewide w/ BETTERLATE
- Jetsetter Stretch Wool Sportcoats – $315 ($450)
- The Wool Cashmere Peacoat – $348.60 ($498)
- Made in the USA Italian Brushed 5-Pocket Pant – $103.60 ($148)
- Cashmere Waffle Crew Neck Sweater – $159.60 ($228)
Last day for this. It’s their final big promo before Christmas. So, now or never if you’re looking to save a few bucks on Bonobos pre-holiday and/or want something headed your way, fast, for a New Year’s Eve party of some sort. Full picks can be found here.
Also worth a mention…
- Banana Republic: 50% off but BR picks, and some other exclusions do apply.
- Club Monaco: Extra 30% off sale items w/ EXTRA30
- EXPRESS: 50% off Everything.
- DROP: The hugely popular deerskin gloves from Kent Wang drop is back. Seventy bucks. Final Sale of course.
- Spier & Mackay: They just released two Full Canvas suits. $598 for navy or gray.