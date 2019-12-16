Dappered

Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – The Timex Q is back, a rare Huckberry site-wide sale, & more

By |

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

 

#1. Timex: Q Reissue is back ($179) + 2 day shipping for $5

Timex Q Reissue on Dappered.com

They’re also doing a 20% off select items sale, but, the restock of the Q Reissue is the real story here. Plus the 2-day shipping for five bucks is also nice, considering the time crunch you/we/us may be under. Full review of the Q can be found over here.

 

#2. Huckberry: 10% off Sitewide (exp. 12/16)

Huckberry

It’s happening. A very rare site-wide sale from Huckberry. Some excluded brands (James Brand, Lululemon, Hill City, Peak Design, and a few more) BUT… the vast majority of their site is getting the cut. Stuff that’s already on sale is getting the discount too. No code here. Discount happens at checkout.

 

#3. Allen Edmonds: Free 2-day shipping w/ FREE2DAY (plus Holiday Sale Savings)

Allen Edmonds

Free two-day shipping? Excellent. That helps a-plenty. If FREE2DAY expires, try 2FORYOU. That one should work for their “collectors” club, which is just their email signup/create an account with them list.

 

BONUS  Bonobos: 30% off sitewide w/ BETTERLATE

Bonobos

Last day for this. It’s their final big promo before Christmas. So, now or never if you’re looking to save a few bucks on Bonobos pre-holiday and/or want something headed your way, fast, for a New Year’s Eve party of some sort. Full picks can be found here.

 

Also worth a mention…