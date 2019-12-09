Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Spier does Boots, Extra 30% off Bonobos Sale Items, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Oh my. The boots. Both the “jumper” lace up boots and those chukkas. My word. Way to just throw these on the site Spier. Hugely impressive looking from here. Goodyear welted. Made in Portugal. Rubber studded sole on the boots. Efforting an in person review. Note that these are pre-orders. Estimated ship dates are 12/20.

MEANWHILE/Mon. UPDATE: Spier is also doing $75 off all suits. Only exclusion is their new full canvas suits… which is also news to me (that they’re doing full canvas suits now.)

Select colors on all of these picks. Some of the options are still full price, but, picks above are on sale. Not as good as Black Friday or Cyber Monday, but… c’mon. That’s why they’re Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Back to regularly scheduled programming and promotions these days. All final sale here. Code ends today, 12/9.

Remember the BB Gift Card games from last Tuesday’s Tripod? Right. That should work here still. I think. For every $150 in e-giftcards you buy, Brooks Brothers will throw an additional $25 e-giftcard your way. They come through email. And you should be able to use those giftcards on an on-sale sportcoat, if you so choose. 40% off sportcoats ends today though.

So DROP has an outlet arm now? That’s basically how I interpret this. Chukkas should come to $199.99 at checkout thanks to the $50 off $200+ deal they’re running, BUT… sizes are super limited and of course they’re final sale. Shown above is a my own personal pair in “snuff” with a few months wear on them.

This tripod is quickly turning into a handful. Extra 25% off. Some odd stuff in there, but, East Dane does higher end/more trendy stuff. Ships fast and free, and ships REALLY fast if you’re a member of Amazon Prime, since East Dane is fulfilled by Uncle Jeff’s Internet Emporium.

Not a sale, and a big splurge for sure, but these are made in Scotland “shaggy” sweaters that’ll last you probably as long as you can keep the moths away. So… keep the moths away. Four colors to pick from, including a really smart looking blue body + green sleeves combo. Fingers crossed these go on sale at some point.

Also worth a mention…