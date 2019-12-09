Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Spier does Boots, Extra 30% off Bonobos Sale Items, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
#1. Spier & Mackay: New Shoes AND BOOTS have dropped
- Jumper Boots in Brown or Black – $278
- Chukkas in Volpe or Mocca – $248
- Suede Wingtips in in Tobacco Brown or Mocca – $248
- Double Monk Straps in Burgundy or Light Brown – $248
Oh my. The boots. Both the “jumper” lace up boots and those chukkas. My word. Way to just throw these on the site Spier. Hugely impressive looking from here. Goodyear welted. Made in Portugal. Rubber studded sole on the boots. Efforting an in person review. Note that these are pre-orders. Estimated ship dates are 12/20.
MEANWHILE/Mon. UPDATE: Spier is also doing $75 off all suits. Only exclusion is their new full canvas suits… which is also news to me (that they’re doing full canvas suits now.)
#2. Bonobos: Extra 30% off Final Sale w/ PRESENTTIME
- Bedford Cord 5-Pocket Pants – $61.60 FINAL ($118)
- Italian Brushed 5-Pocket Pants – $82.60 FINAL ($148)
- Tech Wool Dress Pants in Navy Plaid – $96.60 FINAL ($228)
- Stretch Weekday Warrior Dress Pants – $54.60 FINAL ($98)
- Unconstructed Italian Wool Blazer in Blue Plaid – $203 FINAL ($450)
- The Quilted Bomber – $110.60 FINAL ($198)
- Jetsetter Stretch Wool Blazer in Brown Windowpane – $252 FINAL ($450)
Select colors on all of these picks. Some of the options are still full price, but, picks above are on sale. Not as good as Black Friday or Cyber Monday, but… c’mon. That’s why they’re Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Back to regularly scheduled programming and promotions these days. All final sale here. Code ends today, 12/9.
#3. Brooks Brothers: 40% off select Sportcoats (+ Gift Card Deal)
- Regent Fit Wool/Cashmere Herringbone Sport Coat – $273.80 ($498) w/ “free” $25 giftcard
- Regent Fit Italian Wool Check Sport Coat – $308.80 ($598) w/ TWO “free” $25 giftcards
Remember the BB Gift Card games from last Tuesday’s Tripod? Right. That should work here still. I think. For every $150 in e-giftcards you buy, Brooks Brothers will throw an additional $25 e-giftcard your way. They come through email. And you should be able to use those giftcards on an on-sale sportcoat, if you so choose. 40% off sportcoats ends today though.
BONUS DROP: Warehouse/Sample Sale AE x Massdrop Suede Chukkas – $199 FINAL ($249)
So DROP has an outlet arm now? That’s basically how I interpret this. Chukkas should come to $199.99 at checkout thanks to the $50 off $200+ deal they’re running, BUT… sizes are super limited and of course they’re final sale. Shown above is a my own personal pair in “snuff” with a few months wear on them.
BONUS II East Dane: Extra 25 off Sale Items w/ JOY19
- Barbour Blunk Polarquilt Jacket – $147 ($280)
- Barbour Mini Umbrella in gray/black tartan – $30 ($50)
- Barbour Mini Umbrella in blackwatch – $30 ($50)
- Zespa made in Portugal ZSP4 Suede Low Top Sneakers – $154.87 ($295)
- Tumi Alpha Bravo Charleston Compact Briefcase – $240 ($400)
This tripod is quickly turning into a handful. Extra 25% off. Some odd stuff in there, but, East Dane does higher end/more trendy stuff. Ships fast and free, and ships REALLY fast if you’re a member of Amazon Prime, since East Dane is fulfilled by Uncle Jeff’s Internet Emporium.
BONUS III Huckberry: Flint and Tinder Shaggy Scottish Sweaters – $168
Not a sale, and a big splurge for sure, but these are made in Scotland “shaggy” sweaters that’ll last you probably as long as you can keep the moths away. So… keep the moths away. Four colors to pick from, including a really smart looking blue body + green sleeves combo. Fingers crossed these go on sale at some point.
Also worth a mention…
- Banana Republic: Cardmembers get 52% off (40% off + additional 20% off w/ 20BRCARD). More than a few exclusions though, including BR PICKS. Those are out.
- Costco: Their Ex-Officio Boxer Brief 3-packs are back for $20. Gotta be a member though. Big thanks to Chris B. for the tip!
- Lands’ End: 50% off everything w/ GREEN and PIN 1234
- LL Bean: 20% Off w/ GIFT20
- J. Crew: 40% off + additional 15% off (total = 49% off) w/ code MONDAY
- Huckberry: Glerups are 25% off w/ glerups25