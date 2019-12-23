Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Extra 20% off Allen Edmonds Factory 2nds, Huge Huckberry Clearance, & more

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
#1. Allen Edmonds: Extra 20% off Factory 2nds
- Factory 2nd Cornwallis Dress Oxfords – $159.20 ($199)
- Factory 2nd Fifth Avenue Cap-Toe Oxford – $159.20 ($199)
- Factory 2nd Carlyle Plain-Toe Oxfords – $159.20 ($199)
- Factory 2nd Bond Street Cap-Toe Oxford – $159.20 ($199)
- Factory 2nd St. John’s Double Monk Strap – $159.20 ($199)
- Factory 2nd Park Avenue Cap-Toe Oxfords – $159.20 ($199)
- Factory 2nd – Liverpool Chelsea Dress Boot – $199.20 ($249)
- Factory 2nd Patton Cap-Toe Suede Boot with Dainite Rubber Sole – $159.20 ($199)
Still a steep $25 restocking fee on Factory 2nds returns, but LOTS of models are now down to $160. So, worth the gamble for many. Head here for a rundown on the Factory 2nds buying process, and risks associated therein.
#2. Brooks Brothers: Extra 25% off Clearance (exp 12/24)
- Made in the USA Fitzgerald Fit Two-Button 1818 Suit – $336.75 ($998) charcoal, blue stripe, gray stripe
- Italian Wool/Cotton Regent Fit Plaid Sport Coat – $209.40 ($698)
- Italian Wool Blend Regent Fit Windowpane Sport Coat – $179.40 ($598)
- Italian Wool Regent Fit Plaid Sport Coat – $209.40 ($698)
- Italian Wool Linen Silk Blend Regent Fit Three-Button Sport Coat – $179.40 ($598)
- Golden Fleece Field Jacket – $299.25 ($798) limited sizes
Here come all the clearance collages on Dappered. Sorry, I know, cluttered. And the Brooks Brothers sale section is stacked right now. LOTS of “Golden Fleece” spendy goods in there, for those of you with champagne taste.
Note: I THINK you might be able to stack some “Free” gift cards with this deal? So basically, that wool/cotton knit sportcoat drops to $184.40 out of pocket, if you buy a $150 gift card and use both it and the “free” $25 gift card that comes with it. As long as sizes don’t dry up as you’re waiting for those e-gift cards to show in your inbox.
#3. Huckberry: End of year Clearance Event
- Danner Vertigo 917 – $176.98 ($220)
- Adam Mar Eshubu Cord Chore Coat – $278.98 ($415)
- Made in the USA 64″ x 90″ (!) Faribault Woolen Mill Co. Shadow Plaid Blanket – $149.98 ($200)
- lululemon Metal Vent Tech SS – $46.98 ($68)
- Made in the USA Flint and Tinder Organic Slub Henley – $45.98 ($62)
- Flint and Tinder Washable Waxed Drifter Jacket – $128.98 ($238)
MORE end of year clearance! And Huckberry has it. In spades. Those Danner Vertigo 917 boots are mega comfortable.
BONUS Nordstrom Rack: Nordy Club Members Extra 25% off Clearance Early Access
- Andrew Marc Huxley Removable Hood Jacket – $73.11 ($320)
- Hamilton Railroad Automatic Chronograph Watch, 44mm – $562.48 ($1995)
- Hamilton Railroad Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch, 42mm – $376.86 ($1345)
- Hamilton Khaki Aviation QNE Bracelet Watch, 42mm – $348.73 ($1245)
- Made in the USA Filson Ranger Backpack – $78.73 ($245)
All it requires is an email (and a phone # to tie to it, which, sorta stinks but there you have it) and then once you have that account made, you get an additional 25% off red line clearance at checkout. Which is extra tempting, because many of the Hamilton watches that Nordstrom Rack has on hand have worked their way into clearance. Half a grand is a lot of money, period (keep your traps shut on this one watch snobs), but $562 for that automatic chronograph? That’s a deal. If… you’re into watches. Manufacturer’s warranty too.
Also worth a mention…
- Banana Republic: 50% off but BR picks, and some other exclusions do apply.
- Club Monaco: Extra 30% off sale items w/ EXTRA30
- Ledbury: They just launched a winter sale.
- Filson: Their big winter sale is underway.
- EXPRESS: STILL 50% off Everything.
- Nordstrom: Their big half yearly sale starts 12/26. We’ll have picks.