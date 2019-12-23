Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Extra 20% off Allen Edmonds Factory 2nds, Huge Huckberry Clearance, & more

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Still a steep $25 restocking fee on Factory 2nds returns, but LOTS of models are now down to $160. So, worth the gamble for many. Head here for a rundown on the Factory 2nds buying process, and risks associated therein.

Here come all the clearance collages on Dappered. Sorry, I know, cluttered. And the Brooks Brothers sale section is stacked right now. LOTS of “Golden Fleece” spendy goods in there, for those of you with champagne taste.

Note: I THINK you might be able to stack some “Free” gift cards with this deal? So basically, that wool/cotton knit sportcoat drops to $184.40 out of pocket, if you buy a $150 gift card and use both it and the “free” $25 gift card that comes with it. As long as sizes don’t dry up as you’re waiting for those e-gift cards to show in your inbox.

MORE end of year clearance! And Huckberry has it. In spades. Those Danner Vertigo 917 boots are mega comfortable.

All it requires is an email (and a phone # to tie to it, which, sorta stinks but there you have it) and then once you have that account made, you get an additional 25% off red line clearance at checkout. Which is extra tempting, because many of the Hamilton watches that Nordstrom Rack has on hand have worked their way into clearance. Half a grand is a lot of money, period (keep your traps shut on this one watch snobs), but $562 for that automatic chronograph? That’s a deal. If… you’re into watches. Manufacturer’s warranty too.

Also worth a mention…