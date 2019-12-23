Dappered

Affordable Men's Style

Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Extra 20% off Allen Edmonds Factory 2nds, Huge Huckberry Clearance, & more

By | Heads up: Buying via our links may result in us getting a commission. Here's why.

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

 

#1. Allen Edmonds: Extra 20% off Factory 2nds

Still a steep $25 restocking fee on Factory 2nds returns, but LOTS of models are now down to $160. So, worth the gamble for many. Head here for a rundown on the Factory 2nds buying process, and risks associated therein.

 

#2. Brooks Brothers: Extra 25% off Clearance (exp 12/24)

Here come all the clearance collages on Dappered. Sorry, I know, cluttered. And the Brooks Brothers sale section is stacked right now. LOTS of “Golden Fleece” spendy goods in there, for those of you with champagne taste.

Note: I THINK you might be able to stack some “Free” gift cards with this deal? So basically, that wool/cotton knit sportcoat drops to $184.40 out of pocket, if you buy a $150 gift card and use both it and the “free” $25 gift card that comes with it. As long as sizes don’t dry up as you’re waiting for those e-gift cards to show in your inbox.

 

#3. Huckberry: End of year Clearance Event

MORE end of year clearance! And Huckberry has it. In spades. Those Danner Vertigo 917 boots are mega comfortable.

 

BONUS  Nordstrom Rack: Nordy Club Members Extra 25% off Clearance Early Access

All it requires is an email (and a phone # to tie to it, which, sorta stinks but there you have it) and then once you have that account made, you get an additional 25% off red line clearance at checkout. Which is extra tempting, because many of the Hamilton watches that Nordstrom Rack has on hand have worked their way into clearance. Half a grand is a lot of money, period (keep your traps shut on this one watch snobs), but $562 for that automatic chronograph? That’s a deal. If… you’re into watches. Manufacturer’s warranty too.

 

Also worth a mention…

  • Banana Republic: 50% off but BR picks, and some other exclusions do apply.
  • Club Monaco: Extra 30% off sale items w/ EXTRA30
  • Ledbury: They just launched a winter sale.
  • Filson: Their big winter sale is underway.
  • EXPRESS: STILL 50% off Everything.
  • Nordstrom: Their big half yearly sale starts 12/26. We’ll have picks.