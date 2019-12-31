Best Affordable Style of 2019 – The Suit

The end of the year means it’s time to hand out some awards. No, there aren’t any little statues to pass along, but over the next few days we’ll still highlight some of the best in affordable men’s style from this past year. Feel free to send in additional nominations to joe@dappered.com

Four years running. And well deserved.

There are very, very few things not to like about Spier & Mackay’s entry level suits (they do fancy Italian wools too for an upcharge, but the base line is just fine). Half canvas, Australian merino wool, they come with easy to tailor non functioning sleeve buttons, the lapels are a timeless width, and the two cuts that they offer (slim, and the more generous “contemporary” fit) seem to fit the vast majority of the population. Sorry Suitsupply. Love you guys too, but some of us just can’t squeeze our legs and booty into your slim trousers.

Spier’s base line of suits cost a very reasonable $328 – $348. And they run sales too. So with codes and promos, you could get a half-canvas, nice wool suit for the mid to high two hundreds.

That’s crazy.

Spier is not without critique of course. Returns are only free on your first suit or sportcoat purchase. But that’s a small knock against them. Also, sometimes the more common sizes seem to sell out awfully fast. But they usually re-stock as the seasons change. You just have to plan a bit.

Bottom line: Their value is unbeatable. A mighty appreciative (& suited) hat tip once again goes to Spier & Mackay. Full review of the Slim fit Fit can be found here, while the Contemporary Fit review can be found here.

Also Receiving Votes: Suitsupply’s $359 – $399 Wardrobe Starter line. Black Lapel’s Custom Suits. Bonobos “Daily Grind” suit separates as long as they’re on deep sale.