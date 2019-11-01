The Weekend Reset – Some hygge, some gezelligheid and some gemütlichkeit.

It’s Friday. Looking for something to switch up your weekend, or to give you an excuse to relax a little? That’s what the Weekend Reset is for. Each week contributor Tim Johnstone pulls together five things to get your weekend started. Could be something to read or watch, something to eat or listen to, or even something to do. Enjoy the weekend fellas.

Heads up guys. I’m not saying I’m ready to commit to sealing myself off from the world or anything. Mostly. It’s just that winter chill arrived in force this week and I’m dreaming of hibernating. Some people call it nesting. I have adopted the Norwegian notion of hygge. Only this is the version where you invite some friends over to join the fun. Here’s a game plan. If you can set a fire, even better.

Let me just say this right up front: sorry not sorry. I began my quest for all things happy by looking for something delicious. Because, duh. Hipster casserole were my search words – I have no idea why. Call me curious. This is a slow cooker recipe with tater tots. It’s Fall. It’s NOVEMBER. This is happening. It’s my kind of seasonal affective disorder – an immediate desire for food from the comfort category. And for what it’s worth, I love me the hipsters. So this all comes from a pure place. I just want delicious, dopamine blasting taco tot vibes. My dudes, WINTER IS COMING. We need to be ready.

Yes, this a declarative statement. I am not going to argue this point. One of my best pals in the world refuses to play board games. And I have, as yet, not found the proper opportunity to ask about just who ruined this for them and how it went down. Because you know there was a story. Me? I’m an energetic gamer. No, I don’t really care to explain what that means. Let’s just say that shit has gone down where UNO is concerned. Game nights are actually a pretty good thing to engage in. I would even suggest that playing a game like Mouse Trap with your friends can be especially fun if you a) make side wagers and b) devise a clever drinking/vaping element. Even though the updated Mouse Trap game design seems enormously lousy compared to the original set-up, it’s still a hoot in the ways that only a Rube Goldberg contraption can be. And if you played this game as a kid? Then we are at peak #comforteverything.

Our self-care weekend reset continues with a seasonal masterpiece: mini apple crisps. These don’t even register on the guilt-radar. I will take an apple crisp over apple pie every damn time it is offered. This is as easy as it gets. Splurge and buy Honeycrisp apples because they are worth it. I will be opting for fresh made whip cream when I serve these. It’s hard to go wrong with a good real vanilla ice cream.

If re-watching one of your all time favorite movies isn’t inherently part of anyone’s idea of hygee, um, I don’t even know how to respond to that. Because catching up with old cinematic friends is some satisfying business. And if one of your all time favorite movies has a couple excellent sequels, even better. And since this is part of a carefully curated weekend for you and what makes you happy, you have already decided that you will be making popcorn for any and or all screenings. We are, none of us, savages.

CHOOSE…your own adventure.

Being happy is important. And it can disappear unexpectedly, as happens. Sometimes it goes away so slowly it’s easy to miss. Getting it to come back should be prioritized as much as possible. And occasionally, you just need to a jump-start reminder of what it’s like. Hence, the idea of a weekend focused on what makes you happy. While I can recommend getting a hot stone massage or soaking in the jets of a jacuzzi tub, there’s likely something else that rings your bells. Or whatever. I might re-read The Sign Of Four. You do you. Even if you invite some friends over to be part of it, make sure you get some you time.

Tim Johnstone is Dappered's music correspondent as well as our resident gatherer of all things interwebs related. He's pretty sure about some of the things most of the time, but totally clueless about everything else all the time.