The Weekend Reset – It’s beginning to look a lot like turkeys.

It’s Friday. Looking for something to switch up your weekend, or to give you an excuse to relax a little? That’s what the Weekend Reset is for. Each week contributor Tim Johnstone pulls together five things to get your weekend started. Could be something to read or watch, something to eat or listen to, or even something to do. Enjoy the weekend fellas.

It isn’t Thanksgiving until Peppermint Patty puts her old pal Chuck in an unsavory position and Snoopy dons his chef’s hat.

Herbed Turkey Breast With Delicata Squash and Brussels Sprouts. As I mentioned last week, Thanksgiving is the type of food holiday that benefits from a good plan. Flying by the seat of your crisply pressed trousers does not cut it. If you are flying solo this coming T-day or if it’s just a couple of you, this all in one recipe provides a delicious main course and side dish that is flavorful, healthy and delicious. Alternately, if you are having dinner with friends and family and are already missing the thought of leftovers, this is a great way to extend the flavors of the season. All of this cooks up in one hour. Foodies may find much to disagree with me on this point, but my dudes, if you want to keep your plans simple, opt for the already made mashed potatoes you’ll find in the meat department of your grocery store. You can adapt them any way you choose and it really makes for a simple meal to assemble.

It’s not just The Guardian who are losing their collective shit over this one. These guys are also fans. Meanwhile, the site that keeps tabs on the reviews for just about everything shows just how well received this game is. It looks like a blast. It seems immersive and engaging and something meaty to dive into as it gets cold outside.

Thanksgiving Ginger Diplo. An easy, tasty and festive aperitif for the weekend and beyond. This is about as easy as it gets: a good rum, some ginger ale and two distinct but important garnishes. Here it comes: make one this weekend just to confirm that this is the perfect cocktail to serve pre turkey.

Go bowling. It’s fun, even if you aren’t very good at it. I am not being ironic here. It’s a great chance to hang with friends and do something social. There are far worse ways to spend your time. If you’ve got friends and family arriving for an extended holiday vacation, this is a nice alternative to sitting in a theater or going to a bar. Not that you can’t generally get an adult beverage at most of America’s alleys. And bowling alleys nearly all have special themed bowling nights and different promotions going on to add to the fun. I’m serious. The thrill of victory. The agony of defeat. The bragging rights of earning a turkey! A bunch of my tribe had a great time earlier this summer and we all mentioned that it was something we should do more often.

