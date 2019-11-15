The Weekend Reset – Hot Buttered Rum, Medieval King Biopic Watching, & Thanksgiving Heroes

It’s Friday. Looking for something to switch up your weekend, or to give you an excuse to relax a little? That’s what the Weekend Reset is for. Each week contributor Tim Johnstone pulls together five things to get your weekend started. Could be something to read or watch, something to eat or listen to, or even something to do. Enjoy the weekend fellas.

Disney + Marvel + Pixar + Star Wars + National Geographic + The Simpsons (30 seasons) + FOX + $6.99 a month = take my money already. It really is that impressive. If that 3 hour video above is simply too, too much for your brain to deal with, Forbes offers up a list of what is already available on the site.

If you are bringing a side dish or dessert to your Thanksgiving gathering, unless you are bringing something you have made countless times, you should consider making it at least once before the big day. Because, CYA. I would suggest a better reason for this sort of dress rehearsal is that it gives you an opportunity to adjust the recipe according to your whims. Memorable side-dishes are the MVP’s of the T Day table. Serving one that stands out from the usual staples of the day (green bean casserole, stuffing/dressing) is just about the best contribution you can make. This butternut squash potato puff recipe is a surefire way to impress your friends and family this Thanksgiving. Bonus: you can make them ahead of time and heat when ready. And remember, be the hero of your Friendsgiving by making sure to bring serving utensils to the event. (This is what dollar stores are made for. While you are there, grab some of their to-go box type containers!).

Not that he ever went away. For much of the 70’s, in the music scene, there was none bigger than Elton John. None of the extravagant costumes and stage show antics would have mattered had his music not connected so completely with fans. He was in the middle of some of the biggest moments in music history. This is not the kind of memoir that omits the unflattering aspects of a career during the height of the old school rock era. This is a warts and all telling of one of the most interesting musicians of our time. This is Elton unfettered and he sure has stories to tell. And if you don’t want to read it per se, you can hear Elton with Taron Egerton on the audio version. Meanwhile, I’ll just remind you about my Elton playlist that lives over here. I’ve updated it.

In fact, there are wide swaths of the country experiencing Winter temperatures at this moment. Those of us experiencing early onset arctic blasts deserve a warm delicious escape. Maybe two. Definitely two. Hot buttered rum is always welcome right about now. There is a bit of effort involved. But it’s worth it. My advice: make extra batter for the freezer.

For those of us not completely immersed in the new Disney+ streaming service, Netflix serves up some British history with their movie based on Henry The 5th. The cast is strong. The movie is co-written by Joel Edgerton who also stars alongside Timothee Chamalet and Robert Pattinson. If you are going to film a movie based in the middle ages, you best nail the production values. Netflix’ historical biopic The King is visually impressive. It’s wonderfully filmed. The cast does not disappoint. Netflix has a winner here. Meanwhile, The Smithsonian guides you through what did and didn’t happen during Henry’s reign.

Tim Johnstone is Dappered’s music correspondent as well as our resident gatherer of all things interwebs related. He’s pretty sure about some of the things most of the time, but totally clueless about everything else all the time. He finds this super helpful.