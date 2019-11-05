The Dappered Space: November 2019 Most Wanted Affordable Home Picks

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

For those that want a recliner without the look of a recliner. This faux leather (also comes in fabric) chair would make a good addition to a study. The style is pretty traditional, so if you’re into the latest design crazes of mid-century modern or modern farmhouse, might be best to skip this one, or, use it as a room’s anchoring piece, while you get trendy around it.

Every time I see Macy’s closeout markdown prices it makes me realize how over-inflated their “retail” prices are. But hey, psychology and perception is at work here, right? Anyhoo, while still on the pricier side, this rug does actually contain wool, and an interesting but not overly loud pattern.

Wood and brass. It’s kind of a thing. I really like the style of this mirror. It reminds me of old luggage and trunks. I think this could be worked into several different decor styles. Sold through West Elm. Has gone on sale in the past, so, you can be pretty sure that it will once again in the not too distant future.

Price variation on this piece depends on size and color. Comes in small (good size for entryways) or large, and gray or dark walnut. Grey is shown in the photo above. Definitely has a craftsman/rustic feel to it.

Yes, that’s$30 for one glass, but it’s made of lead free crystal and each glass is one of a kind. For the shark lover in your life, for the wine lover in your life. Maybe that’s you, or maybe this is the perfect holiday or host/hostess gift for the upcoming season. Totally unnecessary, but unique and fun.

With adjustable seat height, this trendy chair can work for both regular height tables and desks, or something taller. At this price you’re not buying a ton of quality, but reviews state it’s pretty good for the the price. Uncle Jeff does it again.

Not a huge discount for just one setting, but if you were to invest in four, you’ll be saving $40. A cool looking stoneware set hand glazed in Portugal. If you’re a foodie and enjoy presentation, and especially like sharing your creations on the social medias, a neutral yet interesting setting like this would make for some fantastic staging.

Stepping away from trend here and getting a little woodsy. I like the outdoor, camp feeling of this hanging pendant lamp. If you want to incorporate some naturalistic elements in your home, this could be an affordable and unassuming way to do it. Sold through Target, so bound to go on sale for even less at times.

About the Author: Sarah is a long time member of the Dappered team, typically working behind the scenes editing posts, taking some photos, and keeping the books in good standing. Occasionally she’ll come out from behind the curtain to offer her two cents.