The Dappered Space: From Style Scenario to Styled Kitchen

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales. (photo credit)

‘Tis the season we typically spend a bit more time in the kitchen. Whether we’re cooking for the holidays, or cooking a hot meal because it’s cold out, this is the time of year that we actually want to crank the oven to 400 to help heat the house up a bit. But cooking in a drab un-decorated kitchen lit by compact florescent bulbs can be less than inspiring. So for this styled space I decided to use the Style Scenario: Lightweight Color for False Fall.

A bold print and some natural tones are a sure fire way to create a much more inhabitable space. Goodbye depressing nemesis of my edible forays. Hello inspired canvas for my future culinary pièce de résistance. Even if it’s just the perfect poached egg. (I have yet to master this, but I’m also pretty sure I’m overthinking it.)



The Portable Storage: Vasagle Alinru 3 Tier Serving Cart – $71.99. Not only will this add a little extra storage, and come in handy if you have a crowded table top but want to keep extra servings of food close by, it just looks good. I’d not heard of this brand before, but they seem to have pretty high ratings on Amazon. And from reviewing comments on different pieces, when a negative rating is posted the company will reach out and offer a replacement or refund. Not what one expects when purchasing from the Amazon beast.

The Canisters: 4-Piece Hammered Antique Copper Canister Set – $50.60. If you need extra storage on your counter, these canisters are a darn good-looking way to do so. Use to store those everyday items like coffee & tea, packets of sweetener, baking goods, or dog treats. Sold by The Home Depot.

The Towels: Williams Sonoma Multi-Pack Absorbent Towels in Black prints – $19.96 ($24.95). This might seem nit-picky, but stained towels with shredding edges can be an eyesore in an otherwise great looking kitchen. This doesn’t mean you can’t use these towels, just don’t have them out on display as the only option available to dry your hands with. A set of good looking kitchen towels isn’t expensive, and can really add some quick style to your kitchen. Need some quick and easy towel hooks? Here you go.

The Incredible Coffee Maker: Ratio Eight Coffeemaker in Silver/Walnut – $495. If there were a “too expensive” warning siren auto triggered on Dappered every time a ridiculous suggestion was made, I would have probably tripped it with this. But, come on now. Look at that coffee maker! The thing about coffee makers is they are one of the few kitchen gadgets that take up permanent residence on a counter. And as such, if you can find one that looks as much like a piece of art as it is functional, well there you go. Most importantly, it’s supposed to brew a pretty damn good cup of coffee.

The Kitchen Rug: 2′ x 3′ Good Fashion Stripe Rug – $14.99. This will incorporate the stripes from the shirt in the style scenario, and add a bit of cushion and warmth under your feet while washing dishes.

The Cabinet Pulls: 3Twenty Leather Works Leather Cabinet Pulls Medium 10 Pack – $47.25. A fairly quick way to add character to cupboards is to add or change out cabinet pulls. These pulls would instantly add masculinity, and the scent of leather if that’s your thing.

The Kitchen Art: Phocals set of 2 food digital art prints – $8.57 ($12.25). Art is subjective, so of course you should find some art for your kitchen walls that appeals to you. Everything else in this styled room is pretty neutral, so you can take some liberties with your art selection. And if you purchase a digital download, then you can have it printed and pick the frame. Etsy has lots of options for you.

The Paper Towel Holder: Smartake Under Cabinet Holder – $14.99. Move those paper towels up and off your kitchen counter space with an easy to install under cabinet holder. This holder uses adhesive, no drilling required.

About the Author: Sarah is a long time member of the Dappered team, typically working behind the scenes editing posts, taking some photos, and keeping the books in good standing. Occasionally she’ll come out from behind the curtain to offer her two cents.