Steal Alert: Spier and Mackay 20% off All Suits

Spier and Mackay is already the best bang-for-the-buck brand in the suit game, and now they’re running a blanket code? 20% off all of their suits w/ SUITS20?

That’s certainly very kind of them.

Half canvas. Nice wool fabrics. Non-functioning, easy to tailor sleeve cuff buttons. Timeless lapel widths. Available in either slim or contemporary (athletic) fits. Plenty of options in terms of the basics (blues and grays) as well as fancier stuff, such as their Super 130s Wool Tuxedos (also available in black.)

For the less suit-experienced… Don’t fret about the little white thread Xs on the lapel’s boutonniere hole and the sleeve ends. That’s called “tacking,” which traditionally shows the suit is brand new/unworn/all yours. You’re supposed to snip those threads off, carefully, upon arrival with a sharp scissors. You’ll find the jacket vents with those Xs too. Pockets will be gently sewn shut as well. Don’t be alarmed. That’s supposed to be there. And you’re supposed to carefully remove it. Kinda like the old school, tailoring version of tearing off a plastic seal or a lid button popping up on a jar once you open it. Shows no one else has used it yet.

Some options have scattered sizes depending on the color and fit you’re after. If it’s your first suit, sportcoat, or shoes purchase, it ships and returns for free.

That’s all. Carry on.

Huge thanks to Mark G. for the tip!