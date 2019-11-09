Steal Alert: Original Chippewa 6″ Service Boots for $145

Frankly, my “this has to be good to be true” spidey sense is tingling. I can’t recall these things going for this low… ever? Maybe?

Sure, the pictures on Chippewa’s own site aren’t as pretty as they could (should?) be. But, these appear to be the same boots that many of us know and love.

Cordovan, Tan, “Crazyhorse”, and Black.

Normally $220 – $280 via Amazon.

This price just seems oddly good. But, I did some digging, and model # 1901M25 does really seem to be, the much enjoyed “cordovan” SHADE of cowhide, which has plenty of sizes left at post time. Full review can be found here. It is not cordovan leather. Cordovan is simply the name of the reddish-brown color option. But it looks pretty darn good in person.

Made in the USA. Vibram soles. Goodyear welted. Now… $145? Really?

Big thanks to Jimmy C. for the tip.

That’s all. Carry on.