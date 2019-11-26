Steal Alert: Nike SB Team Classic for $35.97

Those would look good with jeans. They’d also look great with blue or white track pants (okay, joggers, whatever). And maybe chinos or cords and… you get the idea.

The thing about sand suede shoes is that they’re weirdly versatile. See desert boots. And being that these are sneakers, and athleisure and all that is pretty in right now, these could be a great thing to wear around town/around the house on the weekend, or post workout once you get the sweaty running shoes off, or… again, you get the idea.

I might throw some white laces in there for a little bit more contrast. But that’s just me. Really like that gingersnap sole too. MMMMmmm. Gingersnaps.

They have a black and white color scheme too if that’s more your thing. Super low profile here. Don’t expect a ton of “presence” when they show up.

Code WINSTREAK knocks an additional 20% off at checkout.

Big thanks to Greg W. for the tip.

That’s all. Carry on.