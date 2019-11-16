Steal Alert: Banana Republic Rapid Movement Jeans are $49

This… is probably better than what their Black Friday offer is gonna be? Maybe?

Of course it’s limited to just Rapid Movement and Legacy Jeans. But still. A lot of us wear jeans a lot. And a lot of us wear BR’s rapid movement jeans, a lot.

We’re big fans of the BR Rapid Movement around here. They’re a little more “jean like” compared to BR’s Japanese Traveler Denim, and unlike the Traveler, they come in multiple fits. They’re still a stretchy “performance” denim though, with a fabric mix clocking in at 92% cotton, 6% elasterrell, and 2% spandex. They also smoked the competition in our recent Athletic Fit jeans round up. Those are the athletic tapered fit in rinse at the top of this post. I’m 5’10″/195 and wear a 33×30.

For color options, what’s the difference between “Rinse” and “Stay Blue”? I’d argue that stay blue, while still a dark, navy blue, is more blue. Richer. Rinse is less so. I own and really like both. Both are on sale in the slim fit. No Stay Blue in the Athletic Tapered this time. Just rinse.

For the new Legacy jeans, head here for an in person review of those. Legacy fabric seems a bit heavier, with a 78% cotton, 18% TENCEL™ (lyocell), 3% elasterrell, 1% elastane blend.

Shown here are the slim Legacy Jeans (not Rapid Movement.)

Size 35×32 on Brandon, who is 5’11″, 195lbs.

I know we’ve been seemingly walloping you guys over the heads with steal alerts a lot lately. But, this seems like it was worth a heads up. If you’re a cardmember, try BRCARD at checkout for an additional 10% off. Drops the Rapid Movements to $44.10. Which is nuts.

Deal expires tomorrow (Sunday) 11/17.

Enormous thanks to JG for the tip!