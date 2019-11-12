Steal Alert: 35% off J. Crew’s Partially Constructed Moon Mills Tweed Sportcoats

These Moon mills, wool/cotton, lightly constructed tweed sportcoats are usually excluded from J. Crew’s codes and promos. As are the Kenton chelsea boots. As is, one would think, the Barbour.

Not today. No sir.

Yes, there are some suits and what not in this sale as well, but, a lot of us are sticking with Spier or Suitsupply when it comes to our suiting choices. Although if you’re looking for a velvet shawl collar blazer… they got those on sale too.

Code PARTY (and really, who’s not ready to Parrrrrrtyyyyyyyyyyyy) runs through Sunday the 17th.

That’s all. Carry on.