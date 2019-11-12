Steal Alert: 35% off J. Crew’s Partially Constructed Moon Mills Tweed Sportcoats

J. Crew: 35% off select w/ PARTY
These Moon mills, wool/cotton, lightly constructed tweed sportcoats are usually excluded from J. Crew’s codes and promos. As are the Kenton chelsea boots. As is, one would think, the Barbour.
Not today. No sir.
- Ludlow Slim Fit Moon Mills Tweed Sportcoat – $193.70 ($298)
- Ludlow Slim Fit Moon Mills Tweed Trouser – $109.20 ($168) in case you want to go full tweed suit.
- Classic Fit Moon Mills Tweed Sportcoat – $193.70 ($298)
- J.Crew Editions X Barbour Barn Jacket – $292.50 ($450)
- Goodyear Welted Kenton Chelsea Boots – $161.20 ($248)
Yes, there are some suits and what not in this sale as well, but, a lot of us are sticking with Spier or Suitsupply when it comes to our suiting choices. Although if you’re looking for a velvet shawl collar blazer… they got those on sale too.
Code PARTY (and really, who’s not ready to Parrrrrrtyyyyyyyyyyyy) runs through Sunday the 17th.
That’s all. Carry on.