Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Here come the Black Friday early access deals

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
#1. Banana Republic: Cardmembers 55% off reg price w/ BRCARD50 + BRCARD No BR Merch Exclusions
- Slim Italian Knit Blazer – $134.10 ($298)
- Wool-Blend Chore Jacket – $67.05 ($149)
- Italian Merino Shawl-Collar Sweater – $49.05 ($109)
- Merino Beanie – $26.77 ($59.50)
- Cashmere Beanie Hat – $58.05 ($129)
- Arley Gray Suede or Brown Leather Boots – $80.10 ($178)
- Reversible Cashmere Scarf – $89.10 ($198)
- Nicklas Sneakers in Speckled Sole or Mixed Suede/Leather – $57.60 ($128)
- Water-Resistant Quilted Bomber Jacket – $121.05 ($269)
- Italian Car Coat in Solid Navy – $170.10 ($378)
- Vegan Suede Bomber Jacket – $80.55 ($179)
So you have to be a card-member, but if you are? It’s basically Friends & Family, and you get access a couple days before it goes live to the general public. Use code BRCARD50 and you have to pay with your GAP inc. credit card. Also, don’t forget the everyday extra 10% off at checkout with BRCARD. No Banana Republic merchandise exclusions here.
#2. Bonobos: 30% off Sitewide w/ BFWEEK
- Unconstructed Italian Wool Blazer – $280 ($400) lots of colors & patterns
- The Italian Wool Car Coat – $313.60 ($448) five colors/patterns
- Made in the USA Brushed Italian Cotton/Elastane 5-Pockets – $103.60 ($148)
- Made in Italy Shoes & Boots – $174.30 – $208.60 ($249 – $298)
If past is prologue, that usually means Bonobos will save their best offer (by a little) for Cyber Monday. They were, after all, one of the leaders in the “nah, we’re gonna stick to the online stuff thanks” retail strategy. That is, until they opened guide shops. BUT. They’re still an internet first company. If you want to jump on board now, 30% off site wide is awfully good for Bonobos.
#3. Huckberry: Their “Blackout” Sale is live
- Proof Rover Jacket – $133.98 ($168) also shown at top of post
- Made in the USA Flint & Tinder Supima Air Knit Henley – $29.98 ($38)
- Free Fly Bamboo Flex Henley – $51.98 ($65)
- Proof City Poly/Merino Blend Hoodie – $133.98 ($168)
- Made in the USA Flint & Tinder Raglan Waffle Henley – $48.98 ($62)
- Made in Portugal Jack Erwin Laight Sneaker – $91.98 ($165)
A nice, creative way to get a jump on the Black Friday/Cyber Monday Madness. An appetizer. Not the full swing at Black Friday/Cyber Monday that’s sure to come from Huckberry. We see what you did there guys. Nicely done.
BONUS Club Monaco: 30% off Everything w/ BLACKFRIDAY
- Red Wing Classic Moc – $195.30 ($279)
- Quilted Puffer Bomber – $208.60 ($298)
- Made in the USA Filson Horween Suede Duffle – $556.50 ($795)
Looks like it applies to most of their 3rd party stuff too? Red Wing moc toe boots for under $200? Yes please.
BONUS II East Dane: Up to 40% off + 1000 new items added to Fall Sale
- Barbour Blunk Polarquilt Jacket – $196 ($280)
- Tretorn Rawlins 8 Sneakers – $72 ($90)
- Barbour Maghill Trench Coat – $245 ($350)
Lots of new stuff on sale, and still ships and returns free and fast thanks to being fulfilled by the Amazon Machine. Big brand names too, if that’s your thing. East Dane can lean heavily towards the “fashsion-y” end of the spectrum.
BONUS III Billy Reid: 20% off $250, 30% off $500, 40% off $1000
The Pick: Made in Italy Bond Peacoat – $486.50 ($695)
Appears to work on just about everything. Including the Bond Peacoat. I don’t recall the last time the Bond Peacoat was 30% off. 25% off can happen from time to time. But thirty? No code necessary. Discount applies at checkout. Runs clear through 12/1.
Also worth a mention…
- DROP: Their Drop + Glycine Soda Automatic – $399 or GMT Automatic – $589 watches are still open for pre-order. Final sale though.
- Costco: Their Ex-Officio Boxer Brief 3-packs are back for $25. Gotta be a member though. Big thanks to Ash B. for the tip!
- Club Monaco: Extra 30% off sale items w/ EXTRA30
- Todd Snyder: 25% off $200+, 30% off $300+ w/ BLACKFRIDAYNOW
- EXPRESS: Early Access 50% Off for EXPRESS NEXT Members.
- Lands’ End: 50% off everything w/ FILLING and PIN 1234
- LL Bean: 25% Off Bean Boots w/ FLASH25
- J. Crew: 50% off select / extra 60% off sale for rewards members (it’s free, just gotta create a login) w/ SHOPFIRST