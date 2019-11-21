JOMERS Italian Flannel Trousers, USA Made Brogues for the Weather, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Doesn’t Allen Edmonds usually turn the lights out on these “extra” % off sale section deals pretty quickly? Kinda how they open and shut the Factory 2nds section quick too. That doesn’t seem to be the case this time. Still plenty kicking around in there. Merino socks for cheap? Yay! Tote bags are obviously not shown accurately, to size, above. Because… c’mon. They’re not lunch bags. Actual size for those things would be 14”H x 6”W x 14”L.

Good heavens. All are made from 100% Vitale Barberis Canonico Italian Wool Flannel. Inseam DOES have to be hemmed on arrival, so, know that in advance. Slim fit here. Medium rise. Outbound shipping is free, but you’re on the hook for returns. Kinda digging the dark rust, pine, and navy check options.

Got a turntable loving audiophile on your list? This would be one heck of a gift. It’s an at-home-replica of the record our strange species blasted into the great unknowns on Voyager 1 and 2. Our very own cosmic message in a bottle, now sailing along the open seas of nothing. Dr. Carl Sagan led the team to select just what was put on the record. “It contains the spoken greetings, beginning with Akkadian, which was spoken in Sumer about six thousand years ago, and ending with Wu, a modern Chinese dialect. Following the section on the sounds of Earth, there is an eclectic 90-minute selection of music, including both Eastern and Western classics and a variety of ethnic music.” It’ll be 40,000 years until it reaches any sort of planetary system. Maybe someone then, too, will give it a spin. What to listen to after this? I think Pink Floyd would be the way to go.

Worth another mention because… $47 core temp chinos are pretty tempting. Especially if you love ’em, or, you’re core-temp-curious and don’t want to spend closer to $60 (what they usually go for) on a pair of pants you’re unsure of. Deal expires tomorrow, 11/22.

How J. Crew still has a ton of those Goodyear Welted, Italian Leather Chukkas in stock at under $100… BUT. Good for them. Not quite sure why the quiet, extra 15% off code THESKIMM is still active but, once again, good for them. And good for us!

UPDATE: Looks like they cancelled this overnight? I coulda sworn it was scheduled to run for another day or so? Sorry guys.

Heads Up: Black Friday is next week, and yes we’ll be covering it.

Black Friday. “It’s like, how much more black could this be? And the answer is none — none more black.” Black Friday used to be limited to the day after Thanksgiving. Now? It sorta kinda starts the Wednesday before. Especially online. And then it runs for a few days, through the weekend, and then there’s Cyber Monday right after that. We’ll have all the updates next week (and on Cyber Monday) as they roll in. If you have a tip on a Black Friday (or Cyber Monday) deal? Send those into joe@dappered.com

Also worth a mention: