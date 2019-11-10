10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – 100% Cashmere Beanies, Boiled Wool Jackets, & More

Seventy Five bucks. That’s a lot of money. It’ll get you a couple pairs of Levi’s , a decent casual dinner out, or a couple months at your local gym. Ten picks follow, all for $75 or under, with some of them much, much less. Expect these round-ups on a monthly basis. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

Old school outerwear. Old school heavy sweater. Or more accurately, it’s both. I have basically the same thing, only in a dark red, from last year’s Wallace & Barnes line. And I wear it all the time. It’s comfortable, the boiled wool is soft and lacks the normal “itch” that regular ol’ lambswool can sometimes come with, and it feels built to last. I wear it on its own when it’s cool-to-cold, and I’ve used it as an extra layer when it gets bitter.

The Shetland cardigans might be sold out, but Bespoke Post is back with another Shetland Wool classic for a surprising price. Still made in China, but the wool is Scottish stuff, and that cable pattern is perfect. I actually really dig how it DOESN’T extend to the arms. Makes it look more sporty. Three colors to choose from, including the “fern” color shown above, which would go great with jeans, and a perfect for the cooler months “rust” shade that’s all kinds of right.

I know some of you finer-things types weren’t thrilled when we recommended that you “skimp” on your belts in yesterday’s big Skim or Spend guide. So consider this an apology. A disingenuous apology, because I stand by the advice, but… isn’t life about making disingenuous apologies seem authentic? No? That’s not what life is about? Dang. Thought I was onto something there. Nice belt though. A little visual interest without getting too matchy matchy with your brogues. Extra 20% off at checkout.

More Allen Edmonds Sale section goodness. Also an extra 20% off at checkout (price above reflects that discount). 100% cashmere. Made in Scotland. You could do a heck of a lot worse for $30.

Because we’ve reached the point of the year where heading to the gym in just shorts is a bad idea. I’m still shocked at how nice these things are. 100% tech/track-pant fabric. They do NOT have elastic cuffs around the ankles. (Zippers instead for easy on/off over shoes! Yay!) The material (smooth, breathable, flexible) is so good that I’m now fully committed to these things. Zippered pockets on the side keep keys/wallet/phone secure. These are my chosen “I need to get sh*t done” pants. If I have a day where I have to get a workout in, then get some yardwork done, then have a dental appointment, then walk the dog, and in between run a men’s style website that’s deadline heavy? It’s usually what I’ll lean on. Five colors to pick from. More Peak Velocity reviews can be found here.

Deerskin (or in this case, deerskin + bison) gloves almost always hit a sweet spot for protecting and keeping your hands warm. Not insulated and squishy like a ski glove, not paper thin like drivers or cheaper dress gloves. They’ll keep your hands warm while protecting them, but you can also do, y’know, things while wearing them. Doing things! Doing things is a nice option to have. On sale via Huckberry.

What we have here, appears to be a perforated, simple sneaker, from one of Nordstrom’s in-house brand, now under $40, and ships and returns for free. So that’s nice.

An annual favorite. The Standard Memorandum is a daily, year-long journal that makes the author get down to the brass tacks of the day. There’s limited space for each day, yet there’s a space for… each and every day. Just a sentence or two. Write down what happened. Or your thoughts about what didn’t happen. Or how you’re working towards what you wish would happen. Leather cover comes with free monogramming. Any good habit can lead to better habits. So start with this.

Dogs + Ducks on one side, houndstooth on the other. 100% wool. Deep blues and greens. Perfect for fall and winter. Want something similar without the fauna? Try this “black” floral and plaid double sided option.

Currently 40% off and thus, not under $75, but… Black Friday is coming. Lots of potential here. Somewhere between refined/simple Mac, and Top of Mt. Everest Parka. Splits the difference seemingly perfect. Insulated, but not super puffy. Stand collar. removable hood. Available in black or forest green. Simple. Affordable. Functional.

