The Weekend Reset – Sound & Fury, some Bradbury and a seasonal toddy.

EXPERIENCE: Sound & Fury is a trip. This is a good thing.

Unless you are actually Sturgill Simpson, I don’t think there is any way you could have expected anything like this new project from the same man who brought us this song a mere 5 years ago. Because this is stunning. It’s a wild, imaginative, deeply satisfying sensory adventure. It’s your one way ticket to flashback. There is but a whisper of a hint of the psychedelic alt-country that defined Simpson’s first album. This is something different entirely. This music glides between genres, stylistic flourishes wander through tracks as if once drafted behind but, for a moment, part of the main peloton. The animation styles are as diverse as the music, and there is so much to geek out about. To really enjoy this, you need to put aside everything and just give in to the music and visuals and let it take you on a journey.

BINGE: Tis the season for creepin’. Let’s do this.

October is here. Which means I become a fiend for scary movies. This is a bald-faced lie. I watch this stuff all year long. But this is the season for sharing so oblige me if you would. Channel Zero is an anthology program that originally aired on the SyFy network. I remember seeing the first season of it. It was super creepy and it stuck with me. But I cut the cord and I forgot about it until it showed up on the SHUDDER service. I just watched season two – No End House this past weekend. This is seriously creepy and well executed and has a few choice observations about suburbia and how we live. All four seasons of Channel Zero are now available on Shudder.

Orange and ginger toddy. It’s not just because a warm orange and ginger toddy doesn’t sound good once things begin to cool down at night. Anything that might help keep the seemingly inevitable cold from making an appearance is a bonus. That’s pretty much exactly what we have going on here. This recipe is non-alcoholic but if you’re in the mood, a good bourbon wouldn’t be a bad thing.

We know not what we don’t know. And this is now an issue that produces real world examples of the kinds of consequences that can happen. Knowing how dumb we are might help save the world. Or something. But for reals, this is pretty interesting.

This is the season for Something Wicked This Way Comes. One of Ray Bradbury’s finest stories, it is best enjoyed during a time of the year where people seek out comfort and nostalgia. Because, despite the narrative which unfolds in the book, comfort and nostalgia are the two things that come to mind before anything else when I think of this book. There is a glow to this story that I still feel today, even though my last re-read was several years ago. Growing up is something each and every one of us do within our own social constructs. Not every kid had a Norman Rockwell childhood. Bradbury knew this. And he makes that clear here.

