The Weekend Reset – A cheesy supper, a frothy sipper and the Great Pumpkin.

It’s Friday. Looking for something to switch up your weekend, or to give you an excuse to relax a little? That’s what the Weekend Reset is for. Each week contributor Tim Johnstone pulls together five things to get your weekend started. Could be something to read or watch, something to eat or listen to, or even something to do. Enjoy the weekend fellas.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

How much do I love a good French onion soup? There is no word in my vocabulary to describe the amount of feels generated via each singular encounter. I bet the Germans have the perfect word. Or maybe the Scandinavians? This particular Normandy Style French Onion Soup is just the kind of dish I’m looking for in a Perfect Fall Evening™. In fact, I’m inviting my best pals over for this very dish this weekend where we will also watch…

It’s The Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown. The Greatest Holiday Special of all time? Ok. That was hyperbolic. But it is not an unreasonable suggestion. It’s that good. And it is worth revisiting for all the reasons we remember. You can catch it over the actual airwaves when ABC airs it on Tuesday, October 22 at 8:00 PM EST and again on the 27th at 7:00. Now that would be genuinely nostalgic.

Hyperbole is the theme of the week apparently. As a rule, I don’t buy “single use” items for the kitchen. I just don’t have the room and many said items reek of novelty. But, I got one of these hand held milk frothers in a Bespoke Post box and its kind of the greatest thing ever. I fully realize that a great many of you are at this very moment mumbling something to the tune of “well yeah, where have you been?.” Allow me my moment. Moments. This is the best oh he fancy addition to my daily existence. My range top espresso maker has been busy since I got one of these. I may have already been looking for the world’s best hot cocoa recipe…

Here you go. I’m being honest here when I admit that I will froth this shit to the moon and back. This will also be served this weekend, although it might be spiked. We’ll have to see.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

England has a rich tradition of being home to massively popular bands that just don’t manage to break through over here. We’re looking at you Take That, Stereophonics, Blur, The Stone Roses, The Kinks and all of these guys. Elbow have fallen into that category and that’s a shame because this band, who have been making music together since 1990, have a rich discography. These Mancunians make a particularly visceral, intense kind of rock that can go from menacing to enlightening within the course of a single song. This is headphone music and it’s worth paying attention to. This is meaty stuff.

Tim Johnstone is Dappered’s music correspondent as well as our resident gatherer of all things interwebs related. He’s pretty sure about some of the things most of the time, but totally clueless about everything else all the time.