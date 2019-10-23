The Playlist – October 2019

Music is a little like food and clothes. These are areas where it’s probably worthwhile for one to explore & expand their tastes. The Playlist is assembled each month by Dappered’s very own music correspondent, Tim Johnstone. Tim is a former Virgin Records Label Rep & current award winning Program Director at KRVB, which was awarded the FMQB AAA station of the year markets 50+. You can also catch his work on Fridays when he assembles the Weekend Reset. Got a Spotify account? You’ll find a link to this month’s playlist at the end of the post.

Yaaaaaaassssssss. Our favorite duo from Windsor, Ontario Canada return with new music and we could not be happier. These guys just get better and better with every release. “Shakin’ Off The Rust” is meant to be cranked up and blasted to infinity and beyond. Terrific work fellas!

I know. I’ve written about this album already. What. Ev. R. This is just too good. The entire Sound & Fury album is a winner and if you haven’t peeped the Netflix anime yet drop everything and do it now. Worth. It.

Had Michael Stipe not performed this song back in May in a rare appearance with Patti Smith, the arrival of this single would be big news. For REM fans, it’s still big news. This is essentially Stipe’s debut solo single. This is something you won’t find on the streaming services at this time. It is only available via his website. You can download it for free OR you could make a donation (pay what you want) to Extinction Rebellion which is the non-profit Stipe has teamed up with. Percolating synths and sparse percussion dominate the mix, Stipe’s voice crisp and bright, layered with harmonies in places, finding a new range in others. The bones of the track are very Massive Attack in nature and prove to be an excellent base for what feels like a carefully curated collection of instrumentation.

Well wow. This is tasty. Pete Townsend and Roger Daltrey are back with the first new music from their iconic band in thirteen years. Their new self titled album is coming in December. For now, we have this. There is no disputing that this sounds like The Who. There are some familiar musical motifs at work here. Daltrey sounds fantastic, a richness to his voice and an ability to hit every note he seeks. And Townsend has assembled a great deal to dive into here. This bodes well for the album to come.

When the interwebs seems intent on making sure you know about someone, as is the case with (Sandy) Alex G, you figure you should pass it along. It is only the whiff of hyperbole to suggest that this artist has been on every music blog in the world recently. A wee whiff. Also, there are times like now when this is not a bad thing.

Absolutely pristine pop from a band that doesn’t seem to ever back off the awesome pedal. This song was written for video game creator Hideo Kojima’s new project called DEATH STRANDING: Timefall. Glaswegians Lauren Mayberry, Iain Cook and Martin Doherty bring their soaring, emotive melodies, industrial percussion and a wave of synth layers with Mayberry’s vocals out in front, embracing the themes of the video game and shining above it all.

Sheryl Crow’s new album is all about collaborating with some of the biggest names in music. It also happens to be the best thing she has done in years. Crow surrounded herself with a stellar guest list (Sting, Clapton, Bonnie Raitt, Mavis Staples, Stevie Nicks, Emmylou Harris, Brandi Carlile and more) and whatever was going on when they were recording this, the album is just fun. This duet with Chris Stapleton is a good example.

Old-School LA Sunset Strip rock and roll from a band that hails from, yes, Los Angeles. For those who are curious about the thought of Courtney Love fronting Soul Asylum (circa 1986), Joan Jett with The Stones (circa Exile On Main Street), or if you just dug that scene in the late 80’s with bands like the Geraldine Fibbers.

NYC’s sibling act Bailen released a really good album earlier this year. These kids are wildly gifted and while their influences include a bunch of classic artists like Joni Mitchell, Simon & Garfunkel and The Band, they are a fan of new artists as well. This is their take on a favorite track from Billie Eilish’s latest album. Look for a new “mixtape” from Bailen soon.

If synth-pop is your thing, Overcoats are for you. This Brooklyn electro-pop duo serve up all sorts of fun with this new track that has all kinds of attitude and a hook that lives in your head for days: “everything i know.”

The Damned were front and center in the UK’s early punk scene. They were the first English punk band to release a single (“New Rose”), an album (Damned Damned Damned) and tour America. I have no idea if there are any original members left. I don’t want to know. Except now I guess I do. BRB. Well what do you know. Captain Sensible and Dave Vanian are still doing their thing. I just got a case of the warm and fuzzies.

This is the first music I have heard from this band from Brighton, England. This is a band that is playing in as many musical toy boxes as possible all at the same time and I am oddly fascinated by the whole thing.

