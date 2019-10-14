The Dappered Space: One Room, One Store

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores withfloor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

You know what’s nice sometimes? Finding everything you need in one place. In this series we’re going to create thoughtfully curated rooms that reflect the styles you find on this site, but each time we’re going to try to stick to just one store. Why? So if you really want to do a full room makeover, you’ll hopefully receive all items around the same time, and even better, qualify for free shipping. Plus, returns will be easier.

This time around we’re going to focus on my favorite room of the house, the living room, and we’re shopping at Home Depot. While walking into a Home Depot might not give the impression that you can create an aesthetically pleasing room, online they have all the goods you could want: furniture, textiles, decor, you name it. Away we go!

The Sectional: Grey 3-Piece Microfiber Sectional Sofa – $893.41. A nice size sectional that creates a cozy gathering spot for a family or friends. Chaise lounge is detached so you can reverse sides if wanted, and the included ottoman has storage.

The Rug: Cubes Design Navy and Ivory 8 ft. x 10 ft. Area Rug – $94.39. A busy yet understated pattern. Feels old and new, with a bit of a tribal vibe going on, but also a modern feel when you focus on the cubes. I’m digging it. Available in seven color options, but we’re going with navy, the Dapperedest of them all. (Did I just create a new word?!)

The Coffee Table: Carson Forge Coffee Oak Extendable Coffee Table – $129.78. My dudes, it doubles as a desk! Double rainbow ain’t got nothin’ on this. You know how sometimes you just want to turn on a game, but have it going quietly in the background while you knock something out on your computer? This is perfect for that moment. WARNING with this one though, I guess it’s a beast to assemble. So plan to put on some good jams, maybe crack open a beer, and get irritated for a while before you accomplish what you set out to do.

The Chair: Natural Tanned Leather Butterfly Chair – $87.31. If it’s Dappered, there’s got to be some brown leather in there somewhere, right?

The Throw Pillow(s): Velizh Poly Euro Pillow in Dark Green – $27.98. I chose dark green here, but these pillows come in 18 colors, and price varies depending on the color. You could certainly choose a few different colors to throw on the sectional, and even place one on the chair to add a pop of color.

The End Table: Bella Glass Antique Bronze End Table – $109. A simple end table that can either go on one end of the couch, or next to the chair. If you’re into matching furniture, there is an end table that matches the coffee table above. Sadly, it does not have an extendable top… BUT IT HAS A FREAKIN’ PULL OUT TRAY! It’s odd, the things that excite me as an adult.

The Lamp & Shade: Oil Rubbed Bronze Double Orb Accent Lamp Base – $21.97 and Gray Round Table Lamp Shade – $23.97. In a living space, do not depend on overhead lighting. It just doesn’t create good ambiance. Yes, sometimes it’s necessary to use if you need to read fine print, or you drop something small, but for the love of all that is good in this world, get a couple lamps and use them. Also, low lamp light creates an atmosphere in the evening that allows your brain to get the signal that yes, indeed, it’s time to start shutting down.

The Wall Shelf: Urban Trends Metal Wall Shelf – $69.88. An easy way to add a quick decorative focal point to a room. Just add some favorite knickknacks, a few books, maybe a plant, and viola! If circles aren’t your thing, try something more geometric.

The Mirror: Black Ridged Framed Mirror – $125.17. Adding mirrors is always a good idea in my book. They reflect light, and open up small spaces. At just about 2.5′ by 4.5′, this particular mirror is on the larger side, but the frame is plastic so it’s not heavy, and is easy to hang according to reviews.

The Canvas Art: Grand Teton II by Ansel Adams – $275.47. I would not mind walking into my living room every day and looking at this view. Ansel Adams was a master, and there’s a reason his photography lives on. Pricey, yes. Instant show stopper in your room? Also yes.