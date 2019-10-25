Steal Alert: Extra 20% off Allen Edmonds Factory 2nds on AllenEdmonds.com

So the Rediscover America Sale is over… and the Factory 2nds party is just getting started?

They were running an extra 20% off Factory 2nds during the Rediscover America sale, but only through the shoebank. Which can be a bit of a pain to browse, and to make an order you have to pick up the phone and give them a ring.

That’s not the case anymore.

They’ve thrown the switch on the usually dormant, e-commerce factory 2nds section of AllenEdmonds.com. And the 20% off is still happening at checkout. LOTS of boots in there right now. Why focus on the boots? Because it’s that time of year, and, if there’s something that might look a little better with a nick or a ding (factory 2nds = should be slight cosmetic defects,) it’s a pair of boots. You’re just gonna beat ’em up anyway, no? Maybe?

Anything priced at $249 lands under $200 at checkout, because… that’s how math works. Usually. I think.

Don’t expect those Higgins Mills to last long. Sizes are scattered depending on style, size, and width, because they’re factory 2nds and not the usual stock.

More on the Factory 2nds process can be found here.

Remember, there’s a $25 restocking fee for any returned factory 2nds. So this is a gamble.

That’s all. Carry on.

P.S.: If you like the skull and crossbones socks at the top of the post, those are made by Wigwam in the USA from a merino blend. They’ll run you $19.50.