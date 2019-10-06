Steal Alert: adidas Stan Smiths at Nordstrom for $60 (normally $80)

Here’s where I should be writing something pithy and observant about the ubiquitous, extraordinarily versatile Stan Smith sneaker.

But I think they speak for themselves.

Alright, I’ll make a (small) effort: They go with everything. They’re comfortable. They’re surprisingly well made. And the branding is subtle and timeless.

They’re also super hard to find on sale, especially for upwards of $20 off like they are, for now, at Nordstrom.

Price matched so someone found this sale somewhere else (I have no idea where,) called Nordy customer service, and Uncle Nordy then dropped the price on their stock temporarily. No word on how long it’ll last.

White with navy accents appears to be your (only) color choice here. But, that’s pretty much all I personally wear. In terms of sizing, Nordstom suggests half a size up? I don’t understand that at all. A 10.5 fits my normally 10.5 feet just fine. But if you’re worried, order two sizes and send the other pair back for free.

That’s all. Carry on.