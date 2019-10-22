Steal Alert: $37 Suede Sperry Boat Shoes at J. Crew

Y’know what time it’s NOT? It’s NOT boat shoe time. Y’know what’s a steal? THIRTY SEVEN DOLLAR SUEDE BOAT SHOES.

Maybe you live in a warm climate. Or you hate wearing slippers, and boat shoes are what you rely on to wear around the house in the winter. Whatever. I don’t know. What I do know is that the extra 50% off sale items code TAKENOTE is stacking with the 20% off code THESKIMM at checkout. And I don’t think these are final sale? So you can return them if need be?

Create an account (it’s free) with J. Crew to get free shipping and save that $5 tack-on charge at checkout.

If you’re interested, I wouldn’t delay. Because this has “Oh Imma post this to FrugalMaleFashion and never make mention of Dappered because that’s what we dooooooo” written all over it. Those guys go crazy for this kinda thing. It reminds me of how excited my Mom would get when she could triple stack paper coupons on double-points day at Piggly Wiggly and get cans of creamed spinach for a dime.

Nobody in the house liked creamed spinach. SHE didn’t even like creamed spinach.

“That’s not the POINT Joseph!”

Yeah, but, like what is? Perhaps there is none.

Anyway, they might not last long.

That’s all. Carry on.