In Review: Jomers $34 Stretch White Oak Cone Denim

About the Author: Adam Terry is Dappered’s resident shoe & denim expert. He’s a thirtysomething Technical Trainer in the heating and manufacturing industry. He enjoys bourbon, boots, sneakers, and raw denim. He’s also a new dad!

Jomers is a pretty exciting brand in the menswear clothing arena. Unlike a lot of the other new face, direct to consumer brands, they’ve been around since 2013 and are notorious for bringing killer value to menswear enthusiasts – made in the USA wool dress pants for ~$50, casual button-down shirts for ~$30, and half-canvas suits for ~$250. What’s the catch? A lot of their seasonal collections sell out quickly. I tried to buy some long sleeve polo shirts last Spring and half of the colors were sold out by the time I went to check out. Insane! They’ve recently expanded into fleece sweatshirts and stretch jeans. As a hardcore denim nerd, I’ve always wondered how their jeans stack up, so I grabbed a pair to review.

Full Details

Brand: Jomers

Style: Stretch Denim

Size: 32 x 32

Color: “Rinse” blue

Fabric: 11.25oz denim from Cone Mills, 99% cotton, 1% elastane

Details: Medium weight cotton pocket fabric and a YKK zipper

Country of Origin: Made in Egypt

Price: $34 USD ($34 on sale!)

Daddy needs a new pair of jeans!

Actually, Daddy could really use another hour or two of sleep. But, nice jeans!

Ordering/Delivery/Returns

This pair of stretch jeans was ordered on a Monday and they were delivered via USPS on that Friday. While it’s nothing like Amazon’s Prime same day delivery service, I think most of us will be fine with same week delivery. They’re jeans, not a kidney transplant.

FYI: Jomers has a 14-day money back return policy, but you’re on the hook for return shipping. Returns after 14 days are for store credit and anything after 30 days are not eligible for returns.

Score: 5/5

Packaging

My pair arrived folded in a clear plastic bag which was sealed inside their branded USPS packaging. Once unpacked and put on a hanger overnight, any wrinkles fell out naturally. No complaints here.

Score: 5/5

Cone denim from North Carolina, before the plant shut down.

First Impressions

Just so we’re all on the same page, I’m a huuuge denim nerd. Where most guys get along fine in their $50 Levi’s 501s, my daily wear rotates between a pair of Momotaro’s and a pair of Pure Blue Japan’s – two of Japan’s highest quality denim brands. You’re probably thinking, “Who the heck would spend that kind of money on pants?!” After going through a few pairs of Gap jeans and wanting something better, I tripped face (and wallet) first down the high-quality denim rabbit hole. Why mention all of this? Dozens upon dozens of pairs later, I feel like I’m a knowledgeable amateur about denim. I may not be as wise as Self Edge’s Kiya Babzani, but I know a damn good pair of jeans when I see them.

After unwrapping and unfolding the Jomers, the first thing you’ll notice is the weight. The 11.25oz denim sourced from Cone Mill’s White Oak plant in Greensboro, NC (my home town!) is slightly lighter than your Levi’s 501s but not insignificant. The fabric is made up of 99% cotton and 1% elastane for stretch. That 1% goes a long way because they *feel* like they’re denim sweat pants in the best way possible.

No selvedge here. But quality fabric all the same.

This specific shade of blue is perfect – a deep, inky blue without any bedazzling or those fake electric blue fades that usually get lasered on at the factory. Jomers says these are rinsed once, normally done at the factory to remove excess indigo dye so that it doesn’t bleed blue onto your socks, shoes, car seats, and that fancy white couch you bought before you had kids and knew better. This shade of blue will go with literally anything you throw at it. I’d also expect the color to fade in the high wear areas over time.

The copper-orange stitching throughout is clean, well done, and as classic as it gets – the waistband and pockets are chain-stitched, everything else is single-needle stitched. The inseam is securely flat-felled while the outseam is overlock stitched – easy for local tailors to taper or adjust the width to your needs! The custom top button and plain rivets are nicely finished in an antique silver. The YKK 5YG zipper is plain silver, but just what you need to keep things zipping along as required. The pocket bags are made of a durable cotton canvas and are sufficiently deep enough to store your keys, lip balm, and your hands when you’re awkwardly waiting in line for the bathroom and the person next to you starts chatting you up.

Classic 5 pocket styling. Copper colored stitching. Riveted front pockets.

My only complaint would be the lack of back pocket rivets. Without these reinforcements, those of you who regularly wear out your back pockets with your George Costanza wallets and iPhone XXXLs will need to keep an eye on them.

Score: 4/5 – Would love to see back pocket rivets for more durability.

Fit, Sizing, and Comfort

Measurements were taken with the jeans laid flat, using the Blue Owl measuring method:

Waist: 17” (34”)

Thigh: 12” (24”)

Knee: 8” (16”)

Leg Opening: 7.5”

Front Rise: 10”

Back Rise: 15.5”

Inseam: 32.35”

The Jomers slim fit has a trim seat and thigh area with a looser, very gentle taper from the knee down to the ankle. If you’re moving on from a pair of Levi’s 501s, you’ll find these to fit a bit tighter than what you’re used to. If you’re moving on from a pair of American Eagle skinny jeans, these will feel a bit more relaxed than what you’re used to. For your average Joe, I think Jomers gets the fit right in a lot of areas. It’s a good conservative middle ground that looks great without looking too old (wide leg) or too modern (skinny). Note: If you’re the athletic type that works out every day, you may have a hard time fitting in these. They were not designed for you.

A true slim fit.

In terms of comfort, it’s entirely subjective. Personally, I prefer a bit more room in the thigh and seat. A more aggressive taper from the knee to the ankle would also look better with sneakers. With that said, the stretch denim is extremely comfortable and it almost felt like wearing stretchy joggers or sweat pants. For weekend errands, you could throw these on with a simple t-shirt or golf polo and look better than 98% of the people at the local Post Office.

Score: 4/5 – Not my favorite fit, but many will love it.

For reference, I am 6’0 and ~185 lbs

I normally wear a 32×32 in J.Crew, Gap, Bonobos, and Levi’s.

Final Thoughts:

If you’re in the market for a pair of super comfortable jeans and you’re on a budget, I’d highly recommend the Jomers Stretch White Oak Cone denim! At this price, I’d even recommend these over Levi’s or anything else you would find at your local big box store. Give them a try and let us know what you think!

Avg. Score: 4.5/5.00