10 Best Bets for $75 or Less – Fall Ready Sweaters, Chore Blazers, a new Cheap Casio, & More

Seventy Five bucks. That’s a lot of money. It’ll get you a couple pairs of Levi’s , a decent casual dinner out, or a couple months at your local gym. Ten picks follow, all for $75 or under, with some of them much, much less. Expect these round-ups on a monthly basis. Got a tip on something for under $75? Send those in to joe@dappered.com.

I’m pretty sure I still have a headache from walking into an Abercrombie & Fitch store, that one time, and having my olfactory senses assaulted by… whatever the hell it was they sprayed all over those joints. BUT. This thing doesn’t look like their stores smell. It’s logo free, comes in a cool stripe, has a nice waffle texture to it, AND it’s 100% cashmere? Shut the front door. Big thanks to Brandon D. for finding this!!

Death to the dude-default-dependence on crappy overhead lights. Get some lamps guys. When it’s getting later in the evening and you want to swap out a watch strap or write in a journal or whatever, the last thing you want is your entire ceiling ablaze with those overheads. Something like this extremely cool looking desk lamp does the job more effectively, more stylishly, and with a heck of a lot more subtlety. On sale for Bespoke Post members.

Granted, backpacks might not be your thing. And neither might be using camouflage for points in the style game (also, there are no points, and there is no game). BUT, the few online reviews are surprisingly positive. And it’s a not-so-expensive-way to dip your toes in a trend like camo. Part of Target’s “design for all” 20th anniversary collection.

Super impressive. Very soft, 70% bamboo / 30% poly fabric blend that moves with you and feels like some sort of hippy-dippy tree-hugging version of a tech fabric. It doesn’t feel quite like tech fabric (it’s softer and a little squishy) but has a lot of the same properties in action. Size shown above is a large on 5’10” / 200lbs. On sale at Huckberry.

Love this stuff. Lathers up just fine for me, smells great (Mrs. Dappered liked it) but not overpowering. Felt like it rinsed clean for me. On the shampoo front, it works well there too. Cleans without drying out. I was buying this “man made wash” stuff (I know, how cliche) but the Goodfellow is more than 3x cheaper per ounce. Had to buy six for the free shipping, but, well that’s what I did.

I had no real idea about James Garfield. The guy was one incredible human. A truly original, brilliant, American boot-strapper and then some. He would refuse to campaign for office AND STILL WIN. Unreal. He was also the second president to be assassinated. This isn’t a pure biography. It’s about the man, the man who killed him, and the medical world of the late 1800s. (What are these “germs” you speak of?) Huge thanks to Tracie I. for the tip here.

Not cheap, but a 85% cotton / 15% wool mix, timeless stripes, and a barely-noticeable roll neck make this thing unique. I usually dislike roll necks, but this one is barely there, and frankly, I think it adds to the sweater. “Fully fashioned” knit designed to fit closer to the body without a boxy look. Made in Portugal from Italian yarns. Something you can feel great in for years and years to come. Part of our updated essentials shop.

The name of the brand is a bit wince inducing (the same could be said about a website named… Dappered [***chef kiss***] ) but the candles really are something. Especially the “Palo Santo” option shown above. I’ve had multiple people, many of which ladies, say they really like the smell of this thing. It’s pleasing, not frou-frou, and not overpowering. Lasts a while too, being that they come in either 15oz or 16.5 oz sizes. Branding is minimal/subtle, in case the “manly indulgence” thing really is a turnoff. The next time you tear a hole in the space/time continuum with a massive bellow from your butt trumpet, consider lighting one of these things.

Call me crazy, but I think that’s pretty classy. 42.5 mm in diameter so it’s got some size but it’s really not huge. Love the hands, and that yellow seconds hand and bit of color in the first quarter hour is a nice touch. 50m water resistant which is allegedly, plenty.

All cotton. Not a traditionally styled sportcoat, but more of that chore-jacket look that’s supposed to not be quite as sharp and crisp looking. To be worn with henelys and t-shirts and untucked OCBDs and chambray shirts. So basically, perfect for right now. Already on sale, so should drop further with upcoming codes and further promos.

