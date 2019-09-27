The Weekend Reset – Late Summer eats and treats for the body and soul.

It’s Friday. Looking for something to switch up your weekend, or to give you an excuse to relax a little? That’s what the Weekend Reset is for. Each week contributor Tim Johnstone pulls together five things to get your weekend started. Could be something to read or watch, something to eat or listen to, or even something to do. Enjoy the weekend fellas.

Roasted Peaches with Ricotta Buttercream and Breadcrumbs. So much to love about this. It takes advantage of late summer’s golden star – peaches. It brings a little fancy with the buttercream and by the time I finished reading the recipe I was very nearly drooling. I am not proud. But I am making these this weekend for sure.

Because I don’t want to live in a world without Elfo. And because I still appreciate the sense of humor in this series from the same folks responsible for The Simpsons and Futurama. There are pop culture easter eggs a-plenty in this second season and it is just as nerd-worthy as before.

Ta-Nehisi Coates is one of the most acclaimed authors in America today. His work writing for The Atlantic earned him a great deal of attention and he would go on to win awards for Between the World and Me, as well as writing Black Panther comics which influenced the Marvel movie. The Water Dancer is his first foray into fiction writing and according to Rolling Stone, Goodreads and NPR, he has written something truly special. My copy arrived yesterday so I will be digging into this this weekend. I can’t wait.

I know. Another late summer soup recipe. I. Know. But. I was intrigued by the use of evaporated milk in this dish. I haven’t run across this before and thus, the singular reason why I’m bringing you this summer vegetable stew. Me? I’m using fresh corn, left-over rotisserie chicken, and whatever catches my eye at the farmer’s market or my container garden (which is basically herbs and one golden cherry tomato). I am also serving it with crusty bread and some infused olive oil. By the way, when it comes to broth and bouillon, this stuff is the best.

Forget everything you think you know about country music. In his latest PBS documentary event, Ken Burns and his narrator of choice Peter Coyote, bring the history to life. I admire that so many of these pioneers were bad ass. Often they were also devoutly faithful. This genre of music is the perfect subject for Burn’s ability to be in-the-moment of whatever story he tells. This is as much a history of 20th century America.

