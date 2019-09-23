The Dappered Space: September 2019 Most Wanted Affordable Home Picks

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

The nailhead trim on this chair adds some flash, and understood if that’s not your thing. Nailhead trim dates all the way back to the late 1500’s with the arrival of the French Country Furniture era. Then it was used to hide where fabric was tacked to the frame of a piece of furniture. Nowadays it’s purely aesthetic. This particular chair is sold through Houzz.

That’s a pretty step discount for a pub table perfect for a smaller space. Sold via Cost Plus World Market, and since it’s considered over-sized there is a shipping fee of $25. BUT, you can have it delivered to a store and pick it up for free, if that’s an option for you. 42″ tall. Not some squat thing, hence, the “pub” moniker.

If space is limited in your kitchen, or bathroom even, this is a good looking way to create a bit of contained shelving on a counter. The basket drawer slides out for easy access. Available in either Bronze or Chrome.

If you like a modern industrial look, you’ll likely appreciate this pendant lamp. It’s labeled as a chandelier, but it’s fairly small in size, so I think you could even get away with hanging in in a hallway or corner for extra light. Sold by Amazon under their “Rivet” mid-century modern home goods brand.

A simple rug with high marks on Target. The only negative any reviewer left against it is that it smelled like “wet dirt” when they first opened the package. It is a natural fiber rug, so that’s not surprising. And it could be worse. I used to work in clothing retail, and sometimes when we’d open boxes of new inventory it smelled like what I would describe as “stale ocean.”

I’m a sucker for simple black and white illustration art, and these are kind of cool. The photo above is just a sampling of the animals this shop has available. Sold on Amazon and Prime eligible, so if you need to decorate fast, well there you go.

Hey look, nailhead trim again! Actually on metal I think we’d refer to it as rivets. I think. Anyhoo, adds kind of a medieval vibe to this fire pit. Get your s’mores ready nerds. (As I sit with my LOTR Box Set in one hand, roasting skewer in the other.)

Puebco is a Japanese home goods company currently featured on Huckberry. I’m sure you could find something similar at a flea market or in a vintage shop, but if you don’t enjoy the hunt, and do enjoy the convenience of fabricated vintage items shipped right to your door, well here you go. And t’is the season fellas. If they haven’t shown up in your neck of the woods yet, fall rainstorms are on the way, and it sure is nice to have something to store wet umbrellas in.

Rustic and then some, these wall hooks are perfect for an entryway for coats and dog leashes, for towels and robes in a bathroom, or for a hand towel in a kitchen. You could probably come up with a few more uses. Sure, Command hooks are great, but they are lacking in the style department. These are not.

Silverware (goldware?) in the above photo is not included. You can definitely get dinnerware sets for cheaper than this, but this one has character built in. If you’re a fan of mixed media including naturalistic elements, you’ll probably like this set. And sometimes it’s just nice to have items in your house that didn’t come from the cheapest place you could get them.