Style Scenario: Late Summer Casual (Dressed Down, but not Giving Up)

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. It’s not fall quite yet. In fact, for plenty of us, it’s still pretty hot and gross. Here’s one way to succumb, gently, to these last dog days while also looking forward to fall a bit.

The Jeans: Goodfellow & Co. “Lightweight” Denim in Medium Blue – $29.99. Yes jeans. Even if it’s damn hot. Because these “lightweight” jeans are seriously different. Noticeably lighter in weight AND super soft, right out of the bag. Full review here. Also, what’s with the clam-digger cuffs? I’ve been rolling up my pants a bit this summer. Why? Because I don’t like shorts that much, and this increases a little air flow. Plus, cuffing pants a bit can make them look more casual/break up those waist to shoe-top lines that can sometimes look awkward in the heat. Maybe this looks dumb to you. That’s fine. I don’t really care. Size shown above is a 34×30 on 5’10” / 200lbs.

The Sunglasses: Sunski Polarized Headlands with Blue Lenses – $48. Hey look! Sunskis, but on Amazon and fulfilled by the Amazon monster. So they ship fast and free, and returns are free too. Big fan of Sunskis. Lightweight but not cheap feeling. Polarized lenses too. Price hasn’t been inflated by a huge cartel either.

The Shirt: Proof 72-Hour Merino SS Henley in Dark Olive – $74. I’ll take one of these over 3-4 cheaper, cotton short sleeve henleys. Made from a high performance, 89% 16.5 micron merino wool, 11% nylon blend. Washes great. Wears even better. Size shown up above is a large.

The Watch: Timex Navi 41mm Fabric Slip-Thru Strap Watch – $129. Brand new to the Timex lineup, and seriously good looking. 41mm is hardly over-sized. Should fit most wrists just fine. Feel free to swap out that plain black strap for a high quality striped NATO.

The Shoes: Saucony Originals Jazz Low Pro in Grey/Red – $41.97. “‘Every night it’s the f*ckin’ chicken.’ ‘Dad?’ ‘Is it possible that we could get something to eat around here that’s not the goddamned fucking chicken?’ ‘HEY DAD!’“ Yes, these are Dad shoes. But they’re better looking than that f*ckin’ chicken tastes. But listen, if we’ve learned nothing by 2019, it’s that above all else, please, keep on f*ckin’ that chicken.

The Socks: Ballston Lightweight 81% Merino Wool All Season Low Hiking Socks – $27.99 / 4 pairs. Sorry no-shows, a low, ankle sock won’t slip down underneath your heel. And the merino wool here will keep your feet as cool and as dry as possible.