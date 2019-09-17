Style Scenario: First Day it Feels Like Fall – Business Casual

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Admittedly, not everyone is at this point yet. (And yes, thanks for the social media comments saying how hot it is still where you live. You know who you are.) But some of us are getting close, and some might have already had a taste of weather that requires layers. Here’s one way to look smart as it turns cooler, and thus, becomes the best season for style.

The Sportcoat: Spier and Mackay Italian Wool Flannel Sportcoat – $348. The fabric here is unbelievable. Super soft. Good luck keeping people’s hands off it (for better or for worse). Wool flannel that is buttery soft. Available in slim or contemporary fits. Spier and Mackay offers free returns for the FIRST suit, sportcoat, or shoes purchase, but if you don’t want to risk it, Suitsupply has basically the same jacket, with a patch pocket instead of welt at the chest, in their Havana Fit, for $399.

The Sweater: Amazon Goodthreads Merino V-Neck in Charcoal – $35. Lightweight. Strong. 100% merino wool that regulates temperature. Full review here. Ships fast and free with Prime. The alternative is UNIQLO, but those cost more and don’t ship for free.

The Shirt: Nordstrom Men’s Shop Tech Smart Slim Fit Blue Shirt – $46.56 ($69.50). Mainly cotton but engineered to breathe, wick, and stretch. Now on sale. And as always with Nordstrom, ships and returns free.

The Pants: GAP Modern Khakis in Slim Fit with GapFlex in Navy – $32.37 w/ STYLE & BEST ($59.95). Basic slim fit chinos that are 98% cotton, 2% spandex, and are woven to specifically resist stains. Want to dress this outfit down? Wear jeans instead.

The Socks: Nordstrom Merino Wool Blend Sock in Navy Dot – $16.50. Because this outfit is the perfect opportunity to wear socks with dots. How do I know that? I have a Doctorate in dot socks. Joe Dappered D.D.S. (Doctorate of Dot Socks.)

The Shoes: Nordstrom Men’s Shop Suede Sterling Longwing Derby – $109.95. Long Wing Derbies! In suede no less. A perfect fall shoe. Ships and returns for free.

The Belt: GAP Basic Brown Leather Belt – $26 when 40% off ($39.50). I’m going to include this until a better option comes on the scene. Incredible durability, utility, and quality for the price.

The Watch: Orient Bambino Bauhaus Automatic – $115.98. Timeless but not stuffy. That obvious Bauhaus influence absolutely works here. In house automatic movement. A dress watch that can be dressed up or down with ease.