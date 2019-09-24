Style Scenario: Fall Colors, Layers, & Textures… nothing over $100 edition

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. For most of us in the Northern Hemisphere, Fall has arrived (it might still be coming and going at present, but it’ll settle in at some point soon). That means layers, darker colors, and rich textures. Here’s one way to ease into autumn via your wardrobe, all while keeping each piece under $100.

The Jacket: Nordstrom BP. Fuzzy Bomber Jacket – $49.49 ($99). From a new Nordstrom in-house exclusive brand. All poly, but that’s not expected for fuzzy, faux-boiled-wool like this. Burgundy shade is right on point with the season. Ships and returns for free.

The Watch: Timex x Todd Snyder 43mm Waterbury Chronograph – $79.97. Nice and substantial feeling. Just enough texture to the leather band. On sale via Nordstrom Rack.

The Sweater: Banana Republic Cotton Cable-Knit Sweater – $59.10 when 40% off ($98.50). A timeless, masculine classic. Supima cotton here, so, should be a nice balance of softness and texture.

The Sunglasses: Ermenegildo Zegna 52mm Sunglasses – $74.98 ($255). “Under $100” and “Zegna” don’t often go together. I’m pretty sure if you sneeze in a Zegna store they’ll charge you $250. So, these sunglasses? yay!

The Bag: Banana Republic Camo Large Tote – $35 ($59.50). To put those early fall farmer’s market goods in. Or, whatever else you need to carry around. Warning: This truly is a large bag. Not small.

The Belt: GAP Basic Leather Belt in Dark Brown – $39.95. Still one of the best, not too dressed up yet not too casual belts.

The Jeans: JOMERS White Oak Cone Denim Jeans – $34. They’re cut and sewn in Egypt, but the fabric itself is some of the last stuff they got out of the North Carolina White Oak denim mill before they shut it down. 99% cotton and 1% stretch. Just $34. Not selvage, but, c’mon. This is less than a pair of Levi’s. Slim fit. Outbound shipping is free. Plenty of sizes and two inseams/lengths to pick from.

The Shoes: Clarks Bushacre 2 in Beeswax Leather – $58. Casual classics that won’t go out of style anytime soon. Almost all sizes check in under $60 via Amazon.