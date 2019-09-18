Steal Alert: Bulova Devil Diver for $477

If you’re into retro looking dive watches, then it’s been a heck of a week here on the wee but mighty D. And if you believe in the notion that clean, mean, and unique looks power the motion of a dive watch’s style ocean, then Bulova’s legendary Devil Diver might just be worthy of half a grand of your style budget’s devotion.

Usually running closer to $600 at Macy’s and through gray market dealers on Amazon, this $477 price point is very kind. Look, it’s still almost $500, but what you get in terms of unique, 1970s-style looks & heritage, is impressive. It is not just another sub-homage. It’s very much it’s own watch (whatever that means.)

From our man Zach’s review: “The dial is a 1:1 perfect re-creation of the original from the early 70s. The lettering is all period-correct, the hands are chunky and vintage looking, and the indices are the same giant cups full of lume as on the original. The large indices create a very 3 dimensional look that is accentuated by the boxy sapphire crystal. Stylistically, the face is quartered by a large red cross-hair, and the depth is listed in feet as 666 (hence the nickname “Devil Diver”).”

Movement is a hand-windable (but not hacking?) Miyota. Case is not small. 44mm in diameter. Water resistance is a solid 200m (or, 666 feet) and the fact that Macy’s is the seller here, and not some gray market nobody, means it’ll be protected by a real warranty.

Extra 25% off code VIP appears to expire today, 9/18/19.

Huge thanks to Aaron K. for the tip!

P.S. Don’t want to spend $477 but still like the chunkier, cushion-shaped looks of the Bulova Devil Diver? Check out the Seiko Turtle for the low $300s (still automatic) or Pantor’s Swiss Quartz Nautilus at $130-$140. And then there’s the Nodus Avalon, which is assembled here in the US but runs even more than the Bulova at $650.

Seiko Turtle (automatic) – $310+ | Pantor Nautilus (Quartz) – $140 | Nodus Avalon (Automatic) – $650