Steal Alert: 25% off all Bonobos Jeans

Here’s why 25% off just jeans at Bonobos is actually worthy of a steal alert:

Bonobos recently cut their evergreen/standard offer from 20% (remember ECLIPSE20?) to 15% off (SOLSTICE15). Also, unlike other brands, Bonobos seems to top out at around 30% off their stuff that’s not already on sale. And those 30% off sales are rare.

It’s also just starting to become jeans weather. And most guys wear jeans, a lot. And Bonobos pants do this weird thing… namely, they make your butt look pretty good. And with their four fits (tailored, slim, athletic, straight) they are, for many hard-to-fit-guys, the place to get pants. For example: they just won the top spot in our big athletic fit jeans round up. Here’s four options up for this NEWJEANS code, worth considering, if you’re in the market…

Their top of the line jeans. Plenty of stretch: 94% Cotton, 5% Polyester, 1% Elastane. A bit like BR’s Rapid movement fabric, but maybe a little better. Lots of washes. Shown above left is the resin rinse in size 32×28, athletic fit, on Jason’s 5’7″/180 frame. I (the Joe guy) usually take a 34×30 in athletic fit on my 5’10” / 200lb frame.

These are a brand new jean for Bonobos. Just released. Cheaper. Not cheap, cheaper. Not so hyper stretchy in terms of fabric (98% Certified Organic Cotton, 2% Elastane). Got a pair on the way for an in-person, so, stand by for that.

A more saturated, 5-pocket style of do anything pants. Nine different colors to pick from (above lighter gray appears to be out of stock). Four fits, and FIVE lengths to pick from. Great for guys who are short, tall, and everything in between.

Super soft. Even, perhaps… cozy? Just in time for fall. Made in America from Italian brushed 97% cotton / 3% elastane. People will want to touch your pants. Don’t get them if you don’t want people touching your pants.

So that’s the case for the steal alert.

That’s all.

Carry on.