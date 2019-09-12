Spier’s New Shoes, Target Goodfellow & Co. Clearance, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Spier and Mackay’s first foray into footwear was a roaring success. Here’s round two. Three styles to start with: Monk Straps, Cap Toe Oxfords, and a Loafer. Still Goodyear welted. Still made in Portugal. All full grain box calf leather (with some suede options) this time. Outbound shipping is free. Returns are free IF it’s your first suit, sportcoat, or shoe purchase. Otherwise it’s a $15 pre-paid label.

Everyone’s already favorite hyper-affordable line of menswear gets a little bit cheaper thanks to the end-of-season summer clearance event Target is running. Big fan of those “Elevated” polos. Best in show from this year’s Polopalooza.

Not a TON of styles to pick from at present, but the introduction of casual shirts that are made in neck & sleeve sizing (instead of the standard S/M/L/XL that can often leave big gaps between each size) is hugely appreciated. Not super cheap though. Still, worth a mention.

Lots of exclusions. Lots. And didn’t they just run 40% off? That’s the way it is these days with J. Crew. Anyway, lots of new arrivals to browse and pick up if you just can’t wait for a 35% or 40% to roll around.

The idea of “Tar-zhay” is twenty years old. Twenty years of Target leaning on some big name designers for collaborations to be made more affordable, for the masses, and put into their big-box stores. And to celebrate, they’re running a “Design for Everyone” collection starting on Saturday. Not a ton for the fellas specifically, BUT, still plenty to browse overall. And if you got a Lady in your life… watch out. Don’t expect this stuff to last long. I’ve got a feeling there’s gonna be lots of “sold out” situations here.

Also worth a mention: