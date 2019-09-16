Most Wanted Affordable Style – September 2019

Whether you’re looking for gift ideas or a quick upgrade for yourself, expect these to come around about once a month. You’ll find new arrivals and old favorites, especially good deals, or maybe something pricey to keep an eye on for future sales. The potential best of the best, which you may or may not have seen already. Got a tip on something that deserves to end up in the monthly Most Wanted? Send those in to joe@dappered.com

Hoodie alternative #4127 which proves, once again, that you have better looking options to the standard hoodie. 57% Cotton, 28% Acrylic, 15% Polyester, so I’m guessing there’s going to be some (welcome) texture there. Big fan of the “oatmeal” shade on the left. There’s something super classic about it.

Deschutes does fall real well. Traditional Oktoberfest beers are great, until they start to feel and taste like dirty dishwater. This one balances that drinkability of a Marzen with the crispness of an IPA. Prices and availability depend on location.

Well that’s affordable. Because the simple, navy mac jacket is timeless, universal (you don’t have to be young or old to wear one,) and looks darn good. Perfect for those times that you need a jacket, but you don’t need a WARM HOLY GOSH THIS THING IS WARM jacket. Goes with everything. 98% cotton, 2% spandex.

“Sugar… Honey Honey…” That leather color. Blake Stitched. Made in Portugal. Leather that breaks in super quick. Subtle studded sole for traction. Boots that look great new, and look great after you’ve beat them up a bit. From Huckberry’s exclusive boots brand.

File this under the bands that “should be bigger than they are”… whatever that means. I thought the new Of Monsters and Men was a stone cold lock to be my favorite album (start to finish no breaks, that’s how I listen) of the year. Close. But this just dropped last week and it’s… frankly, it’s about 3 albums in one. To my ear (and I’m not Tim, so take this with a whole box of Morton’s) they move back and forth between tempos and tones to the point where I’m wondering if they’re experimenting with genres just because they can. One moment you’re weepy (NYE) and the next moment you’re shocked to be adding whatever song comes up next to your gym playlist. No lie. I’ve got the title track as well as “Presence” scattered among my usual Slipknot, Starset, and the new Tool. This is perfect long drive with your date music. Slipknot probably is best to be kept to the gym playlist. Maybe.

Part of the big fat 52% off sale that BR is running. Wear it over everything from marled tees to textured henleys to ocbds. Super versatile.

