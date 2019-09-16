Monday Sales Tripod – The Brooks Brothers Wardrobe Event, Todd Snyder’s Sale, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Attention all traditionalists, or, those who like to splurge here and there on traditionalist clothing. Brooks Brothers is running a nice sale. Yes, the threshold is high at $400, but 30% off is pretty steep for good ol’ BB. And some of us who possess a little more of an athletic/broader frame may take a shine to their Regent fit sportcoats and blazers. No code needed here. Discount happens at checkout.

Oh man. Coat season is coming. One would think. Most of the hemisphere has been stuck in some late summer heat. But! You’d think coat season would still be on the way. It hasn’t failed us. Yet. (Or perhaps, more accurately, we haven’t failed it, yet.)

Not a big-time sale, but FINALLY, Nordstrom put a bunch of their goods from their many (outstanding) house brands in one place. And it’s those brands that feel like they’re on sale, even if they’re not. (And some of them are!) Everything ships and returns for free too. Also, here’s a selfie of me when Mrs. Dappered comes home and finds out I spent $250 on a 100% cashmere blanket. BUT IT WAS ON SALE SWEETS. (For the record, I did not buy the blanket.)

I think this runs through Monday (today) morning? Will check early AM to see if it’s still a go. Todd Snyder stuff isn’t cheap. But when it hits the sale section AND they run an extra bit off with a code, then some of us start to get real tempted. Y’know. For a one off piece or something.

