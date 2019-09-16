Monday Sales Tripod – The Brooks Brothers Wardrobe Event, Todd Snyder’s Sale, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
#1. Brooks Brothers: 30% off $400+
- Reversible Single-Breasted Made in Italy Wool Trench Coat – $488.60 ($698)
- Regent Fit BrooksCool Wool Blazer – $348.60 ($498)
- Regent Fit Herringbone Sport Coat – $348.60 ($498) also shown at top of post
- Made in Italy Suede Boots – $348.60 ($498) also shown at top of post
- Football Leather Briefcase – $418.60 ($598)
Attention all traditionalists, or, those who like to splurge here and there on traditionalist clothing. Brooks Brothers is running a nice sale. Yes, the threshold is high at $400, but 30% off is pretty steep for good ol’ BB. And some of us who possess a little more of an athletic/broader frame may take a shine to their Regent fit sportcoats and blazers. No code needed here. Discount happens at checkout.
#2. Spier & Mackay: Fall / Winter Outerwear is in!
- 85% Merino Wool/15% Mongolian Cashmere Topcoats – $398
- 100% Wool or 85% Merino Wool/15% Mongolian Cashmere Double Breasted Polo Coats – $498
Oh man. Coat season is coming. One would think. Most of the hemisphere has been stuck in some late summer heat. But! You’d think coat season would still be on the way. It hasn’t failed us. Yet. (Or perhaps, more accurately, we haven’t failed it, yet.)
#3. Nordstrom: “Nordstrom Made” Fall Essentials Shop
- 1901 Extra Trim Cotton & Wool Sport Coat – $149.49 ($299)
- BP Fuzzy Bomber Jacket – $49.49 ($99)
- 1901 Extra Trim Fit Plaid Wool Blend Sport Coat – $299
- BP Easton Chelsea Boot – $109.95
- Nordstrom Extra Trim Fit Non-Iron Solid Dress Shirt – $32.90 ($49.50)
- Nordstrom Tech-Smart Trim Fit Stretch Pinpoint Dress Shirt – $34.75 ($69.50)
Not a big-time sale, but FINALLY, Nordstrom put a bunch of their goods from their many (outstanding) house brands in one place. And it’s those brands that feel like they’re on sale, even if they’re not. (And some of them are!) Everything ships and returns for free too. Also, here’s a selfie of me when Mrs. Dappered comes home and finds out I spent $250 on a 100% cashmere blanket. BUT IT WAS ON SALE SWEETS. (For the record, I did not buy the blanket.)
BONUS Todd Snyder: Extra 20% off Sale Items w/ LASTCHANCE20
- Made in Canada Italian Fabric Wool/Linen Sportcoat in Grey – $199.20 ($448)
- Made in Canada Italian Wool Sportcoat in Blue, Brown, Grey Multi Check – $239.20 ($448)
- Made in Portugal Italian Cotton Cabana Stripe Shirt – $71.20 ($158)
- The BlackJack Timex Watch – $55.20 ($138)
I think this runs through Monday (today) morning? Will check early AM to see if it’s still a go. Todd Snyder stuff isn’t cheap. But when it hits the sale section AND they run an extra bit off with a code, then some of us start to get real tempted. Y’know. For a one off piece or something.
Also worth a mention…
- Huckberry: Their Flannel Lined, USA Made Waxed Truckers are back from Flint and Tinder.
- Suitsupply: What appears to be the lion-share of their F/W 2019-20 collection has landed.
- J. Crew: Extra 50% off select sale styles w/ EXTRA
- Lands’ End: 40% off full priced styles w/ BUDDIES and 1234