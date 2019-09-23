Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – UNIQLO’s Merino Sweaters on Sale, Massdrop Chukkas are Back, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

I’m guessing the code is a Bachelorette (the TV show) reference? Anyway, they’ve boosted what was an extra 30% off from earlier this month to an extra 40% off. The stars of this sale-show? Those Italian wool dress pants. Sure they’re still $77 AND they’re final sale, but that famous Bonobos Fit, Italian wool, and some cool patterns now for well more than half off the asking price of $198 seems like a risk some might take. It’s still a risk though. Final sale = no returns.

Some of the best fabric in the business, especially if you run warm. It’s super lightweight. Totally without bulk. But it’s still strong. It doesn’t feel like fast-fashion crap that will fall apart if you look at it sideways. It’s basically good looking, natural performance wear. Available in either v-necks or crew necks. They claim it’s machine washable, but I haven’t tried that yet, even after all these years of wearing and using UNIQLO extra fine merino. Note that sizing can be a little tough to dial in now that they’ve “Americanized” their fits. Most will want to consider sizing down.

Well that’s unusually good. They did 45% off almost exclusion free a couple weeks back. Now? 46% because they’re running a 40% off code FLASH and you can stack an additional 10% off that reduced price with the code TREAT. Only exclusions appear to be Denim through the Decades & the 1969 Premium Collection. Other than that, it should be fair game.

First reaction: AWESOME. Second reaction: Couple of catches here: As is almost always the case with DROP, these things are final sale. And final sale shoes are a tough ask due to fit. That said, I’ve found them true to size. See the full review here. The second catch is the ship date. These things don’t ship until early December. Merry Christmas to you? Multiple widths available this time. Five colors to choose from too.

Anybody need shoe trees? Very few exclusions here. If you’ve ever had a pair of crappy shoe trees with terrible “action” on the springs/slider, then you know how frustrating that can be. Woodlore is an Allen Edmonds company, and they know what they’re doing. Shoe trees now down to $13.30 per pair if you buy the two pack.

Lands’ End runs 30%, 40%, and 50% off (one item) codes and pins on their full price stuff with regularity. But once something hits their sale section, they tighten up the level of discounting quite a bit. So an extra 20% off actually is worth a mention, since this stuff is already deeply discounted. I was surprised to find those cashmere crews AND the comfort first sportcoats from last year lurking about. Don’t be scared off by the mostly poly (with some wool and cotton) fabric on those blazers. I was impressed. Also, their cashmere is surprisingly nice. Good amount of sizes are left, at post time, on the picks above.

Also worth a mention…