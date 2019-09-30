Dappered

Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Allen Edmonds Rediscover America Sale, Extra 25% off Bloomingdale’s Sale, & More

By |

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

 

#1. Allen Edmonds: Rediscover America Sale “Collectors” Early Access

Want early access? Sign up for their email list (the “collectors”) and you’ll not only get early access, you’ll get a one time 15% off code. So, you get in early, AND you’ll save an additional 15% off the above prices. A full top 11 (yes, eleven) is coming when the thing goes live to the general public.

 

#2. Banana Republic: 40% off Everything / 52% off Everything for Cardmembers w/ 20BRCARD

Exclusion free, again? Impressive. BR has been on a style and promotion roll so far this early fall. If you’re a GAP inc cardmember (BR, Old Navy, or GAP card) it gets extra sweet. Usually it’s an extra 10% off with a card, but through 10/2, it’s an extra 20% off with the code BRCARD. Total savings = 52% off. Better than Friends and Family. Also, you can get free 2-3 Day shipping on $100+ with the code BRSHIP.

 

#3. Bloomingdale’s: Extra 25% off most of their Sale Section

No code needed here, and there are a few exceptions (Tumi I believe is one of them), but plenty of brands and in-house goods you might not normally find. Big thanks to our man Brandon D. for the tip here, who also reports that if you sign up for their email list/make an account with them, their shipping policies are quite kind.

 

