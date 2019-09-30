Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Allen Edmonds Rediscover America Sale, Extra 25% off Bloomingdale’s Sale, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
#1. Allen Edmonds: Rediscover America Sale “Collectors” Early Access
- McAllister Wingtip Oxford – $245 ($395)
- Dalton Wingtip Dress Boots – $309 ($445)
- Carlyle Plain Toe Oxford – $245 ($395)
- Bartlett Cap Toe Independence Collection Oxford – $369 ($530)
- Nomad Chelseas in Suede or Calfskin – $275 ($375) shown at top of post
Want early access? Sign up for their email list (the “collectors”) and you’ll not only get early access, you’ll get a one time 15% off code. So, you get in early, AND you’ll save an additional 15% off the above prices. A full top 11 (yes, eleven) is coming when the thing goes live to the general public.
#2. Banana Republic: 40% off Everything / 52% off Everything for Cardmembers w/ 20BRCARD
- Corduroy Trucker Jacket – $89.40 ($149) $71.52 for cardmembers
- Slim Wool-Blend Knit Blazer – $178.80 ($298) $143.04 for cardmembers
- Heritage Slim Italian Corduroy Blazer – $149.40 ($249) $119.52 for cardmembers
- Heritage Plaid Double-Breasted Coat – $238.80 ($398) $191.04 for cardmembers
- Italian Herringbone Topcoat – $238.80 ($398) $191.04 for cardmembers
- Italian Car Coat – $227.40 ($379) $181.92 for cardmembers
- Moto Zip Leather Glove – $59.10 ($98.50) $47.28 for cardmembers
- Merino Wool Waffle-Knit Scarf – $47.70 ($79.50) $38.16 for cardmembers
- Suede Large Tote Bag – $178.80 ($298) $143.04 for cardmembers
- Arley Gray Suede or Brown Leather Boots – $106.80 ($178) $85.44 for cardmembers (also shown at top of post)
Exclusion free, again? Impressive. BR has been on a style and promotion roll so far this early fall. If you’re a GAP inc cardmember (BR, Old Navy, or GAP card) it gets extra sweet. Usually it’s an extra 10% off with a card, but through 10/2, it’s an extra 20% off with the code BRCARD. Total savings = 52% off. Better than Friends and Family. Also, you can get free 2-3 Day shipping on $100+ with the code BRSHIP.
#3. Bloomingdale’s: Extra 25% off most of their Sale Section
- Made in Canada Cardinal Of Canada Windowpane Linen/Wool Sport Coat – $256.72 ($545)
- The Men’s Store at Bloomingdale’s Plaid Wool Backpack – $91.87 ($175)
- Made in Italy Bloomingdale’s Livorno Leather Cap-Toe Boots – $181.64 ($299)
- Herschel Supply Co. Novel Duffel – $54.18 ($84.99)
No code needed here, and there are a few exceptions (Tumi I believe is one of them), but plenty of brands and in-house goods you might not normally find. Big thanks to our man Brandon D. for the tip here, who also reports that if you sign up for their email list/make an account with them, their shipping policies are quite kind.
Also worth a mention…
- Brooks Brothers: 30% off 3 items or 20% off 2 items. Big thanks to Stephen L. for the tip here, as well as pointing out that picking up a couple of pocket squares (along with, say, a sportcoat) is a great way to max out the discount.
- DROP: They’ve got made in the UK Loake Pimlico Chukkas for $199. Final sale of course.
- Lands’ End: 40% Off Full-Price Styles w/ PINECONE
- Ledbury: Their brand new, less expensive ($98 instead of $145+) Essentials Collection is out.