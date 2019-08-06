Win it: The Made in the USA Boarding Pass Flight Brief

Note: J. Crew sells these as well, but I don’t recall if they’ve ever gone up for any kind of discount? I’m guessing they’re constantly excluded.

I had an 80 year old woman in a Cadillac ATS deliver my pizza the other night. Her name was Phyllis. Point is, we live in interesting workplace times. Most workplaces have dressed themselves down. WAY down. And the others? The others that used to be suit-and-tie dressed up? Even those places have taken a more modern/reduced dressiness approach. Finding a work bag that’s both professional looking but not stuffy can be tough. This made in the USA option from Boarding Pass NYC nails that in-between. And the fact that it’s made in the USA and is priced, at full retail, UNDER $200? That’s just flat out impressive.

The design is spot on too. It has what you want, nothing you don’t. Two options for carrying: a detachable shoulder strap for those longer hauls/”my hands are full” moments, and dual top grab handles for the shorter jaunts into the workplace. It is, to me, the right kind of setup for a workbag. Detachable shoulder strap. Two grab handles up top. Far superior to a classic messenger that has no top handles, or, one that when you use it kicks the bag out awkwardly to the side.

Materials are very nice for the price. Waxed canvas exterior with rich looking leather accents. It doesn’t have a ton of structure, but still stands up fine, on its own, thanks to the waxed coating. It fills out nicely when loaded up. You don’t want something weak and floppy (waitaminute) yet carrying an 80s style hard sided attache might look a little too Alex P. Keaton for the 21st century.

Organization comes by way of one exterior zipper pocket, one interior zipper pocket, and a blue twill main compartment with padding on either side to protect your electronics/artifacts/intricately blown glass recreations of global landmarks. (Oooh! The Pantheon?? Complete with the oculus! how impressive!) Sized to accommodate a Macbook Air up to a 15″ MacBook Pro, or equivalent sized PCs for those of us (hi!) who aren’t on “team cool kid.”

Each bag comes with a complimentary tin of Martexin wax to keep your brief waterproof, and they suggest using it once per year, but that might be overkill. Along with the wax, Boarding Pass NYC included a couple other items from their line for the winner of this bag. Because you’re special. WE’RE SPECIAL. Their passport wallet in whiskey, as well as a luggage tag, goes to the winner of this bag.

There are a lot of companies that try to do something like this, the “upscale rugged” thing, but the results at under $200 are often ho-hum at best. Boarding Pass NYC kicks that trend in the pants. These Flight Briefs are just under $200 (win), nice quality (win), super versatile (win), and made right here in the States. (Unexpected win!)

