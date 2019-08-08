USA Made Tees and Tuxes, $35 Spier Shades, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

SOLSTICE15 is their new evergreen offer, now that they retired the old ECLIPSE20 code. (Remember the Eclipse?) So not a huge cut, but, at least it’s something. Not a full blown autumnal parade here. A blend of late summer and some early fall stuff.

Huge thanks to Michael R. for the tip here. Was $78 – $88, now down to $35 – $40. Full review can be found here. Wire frames are good, but the acetate shades are great. Very impressive for the price. Especially when they’ve dropped this darn low. Final sale though, so, no returns.

There’s quite a party going on in the Todd Snyder sale section right now, and the code TAKE20 knocks an additional 20% off the already end-of-season feeling prices. Lots of made in the USA and Canada stuff in there too.

Well look what the Postman brought today. No BR merchandise exclusions. So half off core temp, shoes, leather accessories, new arrivals, stuff that’s usually excluded as a “BR Pick,” etc. We’ll have full picks when this rolls out. Cardmembers get early access with the code BRCARD50 from Tuesday 8/13 – Wednesday 8/14. Also, the extra 10% off for cardmembers code BRCARD usually stacks for these sales. Not a cardmember? Check your mailbox and email leading up to the event for a user specific code. If that still doesn’t work, you can try texting FAMILY to 89532, and you should/might get one sent back to you? That seems to have been protocol in the past. Do know that you’re certainly gonna be opted into their promo texts by doing so though.

In case you missed the steal alert the other day because it was: A. The 4th post of the day, and B. Followed up by a horrifying image of myself wearing a big Amazon box on my head. So if you blocked out any memories near that traumatic event, I wouldn’t blame you. 97% cotton / 3% lycra which provides great stretch, the fabric is lightweight but tough and breathable, and they come in both slim and straight fits. Complete with inseam selections too, so, you don’t have to get them hemmed on arrival. They’re a bit of a splurge for some, but they’re also a favorite. And now they’re on sale. Which is rare. Select colors only.

Also worth a mention: