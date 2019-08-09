The Weekend Reset: A Thriller, A Chiller and dose of Heavy Prog Rock.

It’s Friday. Looking for something to switch up your weekend, or to give you an excuse to relax a little? That’s what the Weekend Reset is for. Each week contributor Tim Johnstone pulls together five things to get your weekend started. Could be something to read or watch, something to eat or listen to, or even something to do. Enjoy the weekend fellas.

This is one of those movies where it’s best to not ask too many questions and just buckle in for the ride. The cast is excellent. The performances are solid. I found myself really loathing at least one of the characters (pretty certain I was supposed to) and being really sympathetic to another.There is a lot to like here. The movie takes place in 1969 and the sets, costumes and era-specific props are really well done. The story unfolds via jumps in time and character perspective. It’s stylish, there is a terrific soundtrack and a little late 60’s history as well.

Ice Water Salad. You will need a mandoline. Please do not cut off a finger with your mandoline. Seriously. It’s the mandoline that will help you get even thinly sliced veggies that are required for this salad. Totally worth it. A mandoline is a super helpful tool in the kitchen. And it doesn’t break my no “single-use-only” novelty items. Apparently Alton Brown calls them unitaskers. He fancy. As I have said before (and will most likely say again), don’t be shy about adapting it to suit your tastes. I would think about adding jicama. Yes, it calls for anchovies. Don’t let that be a deal breaker. When used in this way, chances are you are only going to notice the umami qualities which add to the overall experience!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Tool has finally made their music available on download and streaming services. They are one of the last big holdouts to the current music industry reality. With their first new album in…consults abacus, checks various encyclopedias, uses fingers to count…forever, it was only a matter of time. Welcome back fellas. We have so very much missed you.

This is a twist on a classic cocktail – the Whiskey Old Fashioned. This substitutes rum for the whiskey. Which is fine. Sometimes you want to take a break from whiskey. Perhaps summer is when you drink rum. Or maybe, just maybe, you had too much whiskey at a holiday party and you ended up in a Christmas onesie featuring cheerful decor including copulating deer and you haven’t quite recovered yet. Just maybe.

I have enjoyed everything I have read from Whitehead. His last novel, The Underground Railroad, shook me to my core. This is another engrossing novel about a part of our history that should never be forgotten. I would tell you all the things about Whitehead’s writing that I appreciate but you should just check out these reviews instead.

Tim Johnstone is Dappered’s music correspondent as well as our resident gatherer of all things interwebs related. He’s pretty sure about some of the things most of the time, but totally clueless about everything else all the time. Having said that, this really gets the stink eye from him. Also, he questions how this is a thing that can happen. He’s pretty sure Richard in Returns is not enjoying his current sitch.