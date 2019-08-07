Style Scenario: Watching the Prem in the Pub with Pals (Early Season)

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. It’s back! Soccer never stops. Seems like the World Cup just ended, and here we are. The Community Shield is already in the bag (for Man City again, of course), and the Premier League kicks off Friday night. If you’re headed to a pub this weekend with some pals for a mid-day meetup and the beautiful game, here’s one way to look good while doing so. (Photo Credit)

The “Polo”: Whatever your team’s travel polo happens to be (price varies). Soccer excels in the style category. Whether it’s the kits or their travel wear, each year every team and their suppliers try something new. And unlike other sports, soccer stuff actually fits and looks decent. With some exceptions of course. Even if your club has a dud of a jersey for 19′-20′, chances are they’ve released something decent for their “gameday” or “travelwear” collection. Check out the training wear too. Those pieces are often less expensive than the replica shirts, and still breathe and fit great. Will it be expensive? Yeah, but that’s how it goes with officially licensed gear. No matter the sport.

The Shorts: Amazon Goodthreads 9″ Stretch Chino Short – $25. You want a complimentary color to whatever you’re wearing up top. Not something super-matchy-matchy that looks like you’re trying to replicate a full kit/head-to-toe wheelhouse team colors. It’s just a game. Not Halloween when you’re 6 years old.

The Watch: Timex x Todd Snyder Gray 43mm Chronograph – $79.97 ($158). From the Todd Snyder Collaboration. A little more heft than a cheap weekender for sure.

The Shoes: adidas Continental 80 Sneakers – $60 ($80). Football and style were crap towards the end of the 20th century, BUT, there were a few things here and there worth salvaging for later use. The adidas Continental is proof. Full review here.

The Belt: Canvas Belt with Black D-ring 1 1/2″ Wide – $7.99. Comfortable. Adjustable. Something to throw in your cart with those Goodthreads shorts.

The Drink: Any of the lighter English-Style ales. Even though a soccer game takes nowhere near as long as baseball or football, sticking to the lighter, 4% – 6% English stuff is smart. Those heavy American IPAs and Belgian Quads will have you shitfaced in no time. And day drinking takes discipline. Or, just stick to Arnold Palmers and/or OJ.

The Between-Games/After Match Competition: Darts. Most good Soccer bars have a dart board or three tucked into a corner somewhere. If the game ends and you’re not done with your pint, throwing some darts is a great way to pass the time between sips.

The Tip for Tips… and paying: Cash. Servers/bartenders really appreciate cash. A buck per drink (or perhaps a little more) will keep their attention on you when the joint is packed. That, and if you pay in cash, that next day you won’t look into your wallet and realize, in a panic, that you’ve left your credit or debit card at the bar.

The Prep & Postgame: Guardian Football Weekly. It’s a twice-a-week podcast (despite the “weekly” name) that excels at all things Football. Not too serious but still well informed. It’s free too. Barry Glendenning is the man we should all aspire to be. He keeps a full loaded super soaker by his bedside so when loud drunks on the street below his window are keeping him up at night, he slowly parts the drapery, and hits them with a blast of Dihydrogen Monoxide to get their butts moving along. He does smoke though. C’mon Baz. Please quit smoking. I beg of you. The world needs you around for as long as possible.