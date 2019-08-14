Style Scenario: Screw it. It’s too damn hot.

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. When it’s too damn hot and you just want to take everything off, it’s tough to find relief from the suffocating heat. With August comes scorching heat. The type of heat that makes your face melt. Some days are just too damn hot to give a damn, yet minimal effort can have you looking noticeably better than a melted candle. Here’s one way to do just that, while staying as comfortable as possible.

The Tech Tee: GapFit Breathe Tee in Sunset – $9 FINAL w/ FRIEND & SCORE ($39.95). A little color, a few stripes. Final Sale, so be careful. No cotton here. All moisture wicking fabric, with a nice athletic-inspired shoulder stripe. All at a price about half your standard performance tech-tee. If you want something a little more casual workplace or golf-course appropriate, try the Peak Velocity athletic fit polo Joe mentioned the other day. Codes FRIEND (40% off) and SCORE (additional 10% off) both expire today, 8/14.

The Shorts: Hill City 8″ X-Purpose Shorts in Charcoal Heather – $58. From Gap/BR/Old Navy’s new athletic-wear line Hill City, these are meant to be transitional shorts that can handle whatever the day brings- hence the “X Purpose” moniker. Lightweight, stretchy, and moisture wicking, these aren’t as polished as, say, a J.Crew or Bonobos tech short. But they’re lighter-weight and move with you. I’m not an “Athleisure” advocate, but when we’re in the dog-days of summer and it is just too damn hot, compromises must be made.

The Watch: Seiko Prospex Automatic Diver – $330. In oppressive heat, I advocate for going as lean as possible. That usually means heavy dive watches need not apply. So, um… here’s a dive watch. Look, when the heat turns up, the water may beckon you, and I feel more peace of mind when I can keep my watch on when I jump in the pool. And a nicer dive watch will help ensure the pool isn’t at capacity, for you. For something a bit lighter on the pockets, check out the oft-mentioned Orient Kamasu for $240, or the Orient Ray 2 for $128.

The Sunglasses: Warby Parker Barkley in Matte Black Eclipse– $95. All Black everything, like my soul when it gets too hot to function. I just picked up a pair of these for myself, and they offer great coverage and have a nice lightweight acetate frame. Polarized to keep the glare out, and dark black lenses to shield you from the sun.

The Belt: Gelante Braided Belt in Gray – $8.50. Including the belt here because some guys just don’t want to wear an elastic waist outside of the gym. If you choose to go with shorts that have belt loops, go braided on the belt. No leather. Lightweight braided or webbed textile is the way to go in the heat. No experience with this brand, but ships and sold by Amazon for a dirt-cheap price.

The Underwear: Under Armour Boxerjock 2 for $25. Other options get more spin on this site, but I’ve been wearing the UA Boxerjock for years now and haven’t felt a need to switch. 2 for $25 is a tough price to beat.

The Shoes: Adidas Sabalo Slip-On – $65. Look for something very lightweight and breathable. Honestly, you may want to try some sort of sandals in lieu of actual shoes. Brace yourselves, I wear these when the occasion calls for open toes. But, if that’s not your cup of tea, give these a shot.

The Sweat & Stink Management Tools: Gold Bond Body Powder + Tom’s of Maine Deodorant. Or, whatever body powder you prefer (it’s tough to beat one of the originals though). For the deodorant, Tom’s is aluminum free and naturally derived. It also smells great and emphasizes sustainability. I’ve long been a fan of their products, and love this deodorant. For some reason, they only make a women’s antiperspirant. But, I’ve used it and it’s great as well.

The Poolside/Beach read: All The Light We Cannot See – Price varies by format. The type of book you open, and can’t put down. A thoroughly engrossing historical fiction piece set in France and Germany during World War 2 focused on two children with very different, yet eventually converging experiences. A great poolside or beach read.