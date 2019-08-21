Style Scenario: Day on the Lake

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Going out on the lake often ends in going out to the lakeside taverns that litter the coastline and bustle with energy at night during the summer. Here’s a recommendation for an outfit that you can get wet on the boat and dry before you dock, and still look good on a patio for post-swimming food and drinks.

The Swim Trunks: J.Crew 7″ Eco Pool Short in Navy – $48.65 w/ NEWNOW ($69.50). A true hybrid in a great length that works in and out of water, these look like a traditional chino shorts but work like a swim trunk. 65% recycled material is what gives these their “Eco” moniker.

The Sunglasses: Warby Parker Fletcher in English Oak – $95. Modern, without being overly trendy.

The Shirt: Goodfellow Striped Long Sleeve Tee in White/Grey – $15. With the wind hitting you at speed on the boat, as well as a possible summer chill when the sun goes down, it’s a good option to go with a striped long sleeve tee. Stripes give a nautical look, and the long sleeves provide added sun and wind coverage. If you want a similar look in short sleeves, Goodfellow still has you covered. Albeit with less coverage.

The Watch: Casio Dive Watch – $48. Dive watches are made for the water. And this one has a water resistant rating of 200m. Perfect for a day on the lake. Don’t overthink this choice. And, at this price, you don’t overspend, either.

The Shoes: Sebago Dockside Portland in Brown – $125. Boat shoes are made for life along and on the water. There is never a more appropriate time, place, or circumstance to slide on boat shoes. Spendy, but Sebago knows what they’re doing. Leather quality, fit and finish are superb.

The Bag: L.L. Bean Insulated Waxed Canvas Tote – $89. Stash all your items – sunscreen, book, portable speaker, a cool six pack, water bottle- for the day in a smart-looking waxed canvas bag. Insulated, too, to keep your beverages cold throughout the day. Often on sale via L.L. Bean emails.

The Entertainment: Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker in Phantom Black – $60. 4.5/5 stars after almost 1,600 reviews. So, it’s well-reviewed. Ultimate Ears has been one of the biggest players in the affordable Bluetooth/portable speaker space, so this water-resistant option is a good choice for tunes on the boat or by the water.

The Entertainment II: Discraft Ultra Star Sport Disc – $11. Lightweight for the bag, and will float on the water, Frisbees are made for tossing around with friends between boats or in the water. Cheap, so if something happens to it, not a big deal. Added bonus: if you’re on a date or there’s a special someone in your group who doesn’t know how to toss a disc, having one on hand is a good opportunity to teach him or her and have some authentic, easy-going quality time together.

The Sunblock: Aveeno Mineral Sensitive Skin Sunscreen SPF 50 3oz – $10. Great for all skin types, and uses zinc oxide for more natural sun protection. Because, not everyone will bring their own, you can count on someone asking to use some of yours.

The Beer: Founder’s All Day IPA. A delightfully bodied and hop forward session IPA from one of the Godfather’s of craft brewing, Founder’s. Widely available nationwide, and bursting with flavor despite being a true all-day-long IPA. My go-to beer when I’m craving something hoppy, yet refreshing and don’t want to feel bloated.