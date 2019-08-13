Steal Alert: 55% off for Banana Republic Cardmembers

“I’m wondering if you had a BR cardmember sale article coming out today with your recommended picks.” – Brian L.

Well I’m honored, Your Honor… (I’m just gonna assume that Brian L. is a Judge here. Don’t ruin the narrative for me. Brian L. IS a judge. AND HE IS THE LAW!) Usually we’d wait around for picks until a big Banana Republic sale would go live to the general public (full picks coming on Thursday when it does go live so check back then), but Banana Republic / GAP inc is a pretty common credit card to have. Now, I do NOT like opening up credit cards. I think it’s an extremely dumb idea to do so for, y’know, a discount. Or heck, a t-shirt. (That still happening on college campuses?) Yet even I have a BR card, which I pay off in full, every month.

So yeah, lots of fun stuff, and plenty of new, just in for the cool season ahead. Don’t forget to use BRCARD at checkout for an additional 10% off that marked down price (total % off = 55%).

That’s all. Carry on. See you back here with a full run down on Thursday.