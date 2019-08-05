Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Shoe Care Necessities, Extra 25% off Brooks Brothers Clearance Picks, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
#1. Brooks Brothers: Extra 25% off Clearance (exp 8/5)
- Regent Fit Hopsack Sport Coat – $224.10 ($498)
- Italian Wool Square End Horizontal Stripe Knit Tie – $35.77 ($79.50)
- Filson Twill Padded Computer Bag – $239.06 ($425)
- Regent Fit Check with Deco Sport Coat – $224.10 ($498)
- Regent Fit Stretch Cotton Suit – $224.25 ($598)
- Regent Fit Pinstripe 1818 Suit – $374.25 ($998)
- Regent Fit Blue Windowpane 1818 Suit – $374.25 ($998)
Wasn’t just the Filson stuff. Nope, there’s plenty more in there. And I don’t think any of it is final sale yet? No code needed. Discount happens in your cart at checkout. Expires today though.
#2. Massdrop: Woodlore Cedar Shoe-Care Valet & Goodies – $55 FINAL ($79.99)
Not bad at all. A made in the USA (I think?) cedar shoe valet, plus carnauba shoe waxes in black, burgundy, brown, and neutral, 4 cloth applicators, 2 polish daubers, and 2 small horsehair shine brushes. Pretty good for $55. Not bad considering the Brooks Brothers version, albeit fancier, costs more than twice as much. Great for the guy who’s just getting into shoe care. It’s Massdrop, so it’s a pre-order. Orders should ship in about a month.
#3. Spier & Mackay: Warehouse FINAL Sale (Suits starting at $199)
- Super 110s Wool Gray Glen Check Suit – $199 FINAL ($348)
- Super 110s 98% Merino Wool, 2% Lycra Stretch Medium Gray Wool Suit – $199 FINAL ($348)
- Super 110s 98% Merino Wool, 2% Lycra Stretch Blue Wool Suit – $199 FINAL ($348)
- Super 110s Wool Light Blue Suit – $199 FINAL ($348)
- Super 110s Tropical Wool Dark Gray Suit – $199 FINAL ($348)
Slim fit sizes are all but gone, but there are some contemporary fits still kicking about. Great for the guys with broader/more athletic frames. It’s final sale, so no returns. But a half canvas suit for under $200 that uses nice wool AND the sleeve cuff buttons are non functioning so easy tailoring should be something to expect? That’s really, really good.
Also worth a mention…
- Banana Republic: 40% off $200+ or 30% off Regular-priced items.
- Todd Snyder: Extra 20% off sale items W/ TAKE20
- Nordstrom Rack: They still have polarized Ray Bans for $80. Big thanks to Brian H. for the tip!