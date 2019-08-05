Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Shoe Care Necessities, Extra 25% off Brooks Brothers Clearance Picks, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Wasn’t just the Filson stuff. Nope, there’s plenty more in there. And I don’t think any of it is final sale yet? No code needed. Discount happens in your cart at checkout. Expires today though.

Not bad at all. A made in the USA (I think?) cedar shoe valet, plus carnauba shoe waxes in black, burgundy, brown, and neutral, 4 cloth applicators, 2 polish daubers, and 2 small horsehair shine brushes. Pretty good for $55. Not bad considering the Brooks Brothers version, albeit fancier, costs more than twice as much. Great for the guy who’s just getting into shoe care. It’s Massdrop, so it’s a pre-order. Orders should ship in about a month.

Slim fit sizes are all but gone, but there are some contemporary fits still kicking about. Great for the guys with broader/more athletic frames. It’s final sale, so no returns. But a half canvas suit for under $200 that uses nice wool AND the sleeve cuff buttons are non functioning so easy tailoring should be something to expect? That’s really, really good.

Also worth a mention…