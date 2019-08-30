Labor Day Weekend Sales for Men – 2019 Affordable Style Roundup

IT’S NOT JUST A HANDFUL. IT’S A HOEDOWN.
Why hoedown? Too much for a handful. Enjoy the long weekend fellas.
Expect this to be updated as more sales start to roll in today and over the weekend. Got a tip on a Labor Day weekend sale? Send those into joe@dappered.com.
Banana Republic: 40% off + EXTRA 10% off most full price + Lots of New Arrivals)
- Corduroy Trucker Jacket – $80.46 ($149)
- Italian Melton Submariner Coat – $177.66 ($329)
- Heritage Slim Italian Corduroy Blazer – $134.46 ($249)
- Herringbone Cotton-Wool Scarf – $32.13 ($59.50)
- Slim Wool-Blend Knit Blazer – $160.92 ($298)
- Suede Large Tote Bag – $160.92 ($298)
I know, I know, the 50% off Friends and Family offer was not that long ago. And the math here works out to a total of 46% off (remember, it’s an extra 10% off the discounted price…) BUT, there are lots of autumnal arrivals that weren’t on their site for the F&F offer. Lots of coats and jackets and what not. So yes, nice deal. Also, you can get free 3-5 Day shipping on $150+ with the code BRSHIP.
Allen Edmonds: 20% off $149, 25% off $249, 30% off $349 Clearance AND Factory 2nds
- Strand Oxfords in Coffee – $222.75 ($445)
- Higgins Mill Boot with Tumbled Leather – $222.75 ($445)
- Sullivan Street Dress Boots in Coffee – $227.75 ($445)
- Made in the USA Korchmar Outpost Charcoal/Brown Duffle Bag – $335.97 ($650)
- Made in the USA Korchmar Outpost Charcoal/Brown Twill Field Brief – $335.97 ($650)
- Made in the USA Korchmar Outpost Olive Twill Field Brief – $159.97 ($650)
- Made in the USA Korchmar Outpost Olive Twill Boston Duffle Bag – $159.97 ($650)
Got all that? It’s a tiered sale, and those tiers work on both clearance AND factory 2nds. Picks above are limited to clearance items, since those don’t have a steep $25 restocking fee on returns (unlike the factory 2nds which do carry that restocking fee). Not sure how factory 2nds work? Here’s an explanation of what they are and what you can hopefully expect. Big thanks to Brandon D. for the tip on those “charcoal” (looks like a light blueish gray to me) Korchmar bags that are now in clearance.
EXPRESS: 40% off EVERYTHING
- Dark Wash Hyper Stretch Jeans in Slim or Athletic Fits – $52.80 ($88)
- Suede Chukka Boot – $82.80 ($138)
- Piped Stretch Polos – $29.94 ($49.90)
- Dot Moisture-Wicking Performance Stretch Polo – $29.94 ($49.90)
- Leaf Print Moisture-Wicking Performance Stretch Polo – $29.94 ($49.90)
Not bad. EXPRESS can be more than graphic tees with lions and “LOYALTY” splashed across em’. But yeah, still gotta dodge some of that super loud and logo’d up stuff. Fingers crossed that the new “Hyper Stretch” jeans could be a less expensive competitor to BR’s Rapid Movement and/or Japanese Traveler denim?
Nordstrom: 5000+ item Summer Sale
- Nike Air Tailwind Sneaker – $44.98 – $60.30 ($90)
- Barbour Pod Regular Fit Quilted Jacket – $99.98 ($200)
- Filson 22mm NATO Watch Strap – $29.99 ($50)
- Carhartt Tote Bag – $40.80 (468)
Wait, what? This is a surprise. Nordstrom just launched an almost six-thousand item sale, and everything as always, ships and returns for free. Sure, some of the stuff was already in the sale section. But not all of it. Full picks coming as soon as I can work my way through all 83 pages of this surprise beast.
Ledbury: 20% off Select Items for their “You Can Still Wear White” Sale
Traditionally, Labor Day is when you can stop wearing your summer whites (think big pieces like jackets, pants, etc.) A crisp white shirt always looks good, no matter the month, but that’s not stopping Ledbury from putting their outstanding Mid-Spread Fine Twill white shirts on sale for 20% off. Still an investment, but man they’re awesome. There’s plenty of other stuff in this sale, but the mid-spread fine twill is, frankly, a perfect white dress shirt. Promo ends Tuesday the 3rd.
J. Crew: 40% off select full price & extra 50% off sale styles w/ SUNSET
- Trucker jacket in stretch corduroy – $70.80 ($118)
- Wallace & Barnes striped crewneck wool sweater – $58.80 ($98)
- Wallace & Barnes blazer in herringbone merino wool-nylon – $88.80 ($148)
- Sussex quilted jacket with eco-friendly Primaloft – $88.80 ($148)
- Kenton leather Chelsea boots – $148.80 ($248)
- Oar Stripe shortwing derbys – $64.99 ($228)
Just updated overnight to include the extra half off (most) sale styles. Lots of exclusions here, both on the full price and the sale side.
Bonobos: 20% off $175+, 25% off $500+, 30% off $750+, 35% off $1000+ w/ BYESUMMER
- Unconstructed Italian Wool Sportcoats – $320 – $360 ($400 – $450)
- Jetsetter Stretch Italian Wool Blazer – $360 ($450)
Good grief those are some high tiers. They just ran that big 30% off sale last month, but now to surpass that discount, you’d have to spend a GRAND? Yikes. But, what do I know.
Huckberry: Select Labor Day Weekend Steals
- Made in the USA Flint and Tinder Breaker Trunks – $49.98 ($68)
- Sunski Topekas – $50.98 ($68)
- Armor-Lux Double Jagger Stripe – $53.98 ($109)
- Free Fly Bamboo Slacktide SS Henley – $34.98 ($50)
More than just a few end-of-summer deals here. Not their full clearance section (which is enormous at present), but something a bit more focused on the end-of-summer feel that is Labor Day. I’m an enormous fan of those Sunski sunglasses. They look good and they’re some of the most comfortable shades I’ve ever worn. Do my Persols feel better made? Yes. But I honestly reach for the Sunskis more.
Spier & Mackay: New Suits are finally rolling in – $348
Thirteen new, in-stock suits to choose from. Not a sale, but, nice wool, half canvas, two fits, and they’re under $350. That’s tough to replicated in the suit world. Plus, Spier struggles in the “stock” department. They’re popular enough that they’ll often run out of basics like blue and gray suits, and sometimes you have to wait for the next season’s batch to roll in. But! It’s early into the new season, so, they’ve got new stuff in. Get ’em while they’re hot… and available. UPDATE: They’ve also launched an extra 20% off anything that’s already on sale code: SALEONSALE … big thanks to Simon for the tip!
Lands’ End: 40% Off Full-Price Styles w/ WORKS & 1912
- Tailored Fit 10 Wale Stretch Corduroy Sport Coat – $107.40 ($179)
- Tailored Fit Half-Canvas Italian Wool Blazer – $149.40 ($249)
- Tailored Fit Wool Blend Sportcoat – $149.40 ($249)
- Tailored Fit Year’rounder Wool Dress Pants – $53.97 ($89.95)
- Waxed Canvas Duffle Bag – $95.40 ($159)
- Rugby Stripe Down Vest – $59.97 ($99.95)
No “just one item” nonsense here. You can use it on multiple items, but, they have to be full price. More than a few new arrivals to peruse though.
Nordstrom Rack: Extra 25% off Most Clearance
- 1901 Marled Slub Slim Fit Polo – $11.22 ($49.50)
- John W. Nordstrom Flat Front Stripe Wool Dress Pants – $48.72 ($169)
- Nordstrom Slim Fit Flat Front Houndstooth Wool Trousers – $37.47 ($129)
- Nordstrom Trim Fit Non-Iron Gingham Dress Shirt – $11.13 ($49.50)
- Saturdays NYC Ryan Leather Card Case – $29.97 ($95)
- Frye Oliver Leather Briefcase – $168.73 ($598)
It’s another clear the racks Nordstrom Rack event. Looks like most of their clearance section has had an extra 25% taken off the already marked down price. No code here. Prices are as marked.
J. Crew Factory: 50% off Most (no suiting though)
- Slim-fit Thompson Blazer in Houndstooth Wool Blend – $114
- Lambswool Bomber – $49
- Suede Desert Boots – $49
Ah yes, J. Crew Factory. Where “50% off everything!” means no suiting and more than a handful of new arrivals. So, yeah.
GAP: 40% off Everything w/ DAYOFF
- ColdControl Lightweight Puffer Vest – $58.80 ($98)
- Marled Henley – $23.97 ($39.95)
- Slim Jeans with GapFlex – $41.97 ($69.95)
- Icon Corduroy Jacket – $53.97 ($89.95)
- Shawl Cardigan Sweater – $47.97 ($79.95)
- Vintage Slub Jersey Henley – $20.97 ($34.95)
- Modern Khakis in Slim Fit with GapFlex – $35.97 ($59.95)
No exclusions?? That means those timeless basic leather belts are actually getting the cut. Basics of course, but, solid basics.
Todd Snyder: Extra 20% off Sale Items w/ EXTRA20
- Short Sleeve Camp Collar Shirt in Olive Leaf Print – $55.20 ($158)
- Tropical Wool Sutton Fit Check Sportcoat – $239.20 ($448)
- Timex x Todd Snyder Blackjack Watch – $55.20 ($138)
Feels like a true end of season clearance. Lots of summery stuff, but there’s a few year-round things in there too. Made in LA tees and polos too. And that Timex Blackjack? For that price? Big thanks to Matt W. for the tip!
Also worth a mention:
- Brooks Brothers: Up to 50% off summer sales.
- East Dane: New items added to their sale section.
- Bespoke Post: They’re running a big end-of-season sale in their shop.
- Charles Tyrwhitt: 25% off w/ LDAY
- Club Monaco: 25% off w/ LABORDAY19