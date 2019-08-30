Labor Day Weekend Sales for Men – 2019 Affordable Style Roundup

IT’S NOT JUST A HANDFUL. IT’S A HOEDOWN.

Why hoedown? Too much for a handful. Enjoy the long weekend fellas.

Expect this to be updated as more sales start to roll in today and over the weekend. Got a tip on a Labor Day weekend sale? Send those into joe@dappered.com.

I know, I know, the 50% off Friends and Family offer was not that long ago. And the math here works out to a total of 46% off (remember, it’s an extra 10% off the discounted price…) BUT, there are lots of autumnal arrivals that weren’t on their site for the F&F offer. Lots of coats and jackets and what not. So yes, nice deal. Also, you can get free 3-5 Day shipping on $150+ with the code BRSHIP.

Got all that? It’s a tiered sale, and those tiers work on both clearance AND factory 2nds. Picks above are limited to clearance items, since those don’t have a steep $25 restocking fee on returns (unlike the factory 2nds which do carry that restocking fee). Not sure how factory 2nds work? Here’s an explanation of what they are and what you can hopefully expect. Big thanks to Brandon D. for the tip on those “charcoal” (looks like a light blueish gray to me) Korchmar bags that are now in clearance.

Not bad. EXPRESS can be more than graphic tees with lions and “LOYALTY” splashed across em’. But yeah, still gotta dodge some of that super loud and logo’d up stuff. Fingers crossed that the new “Hyper Stretch” jeans could be a less expensive competitor to BR’s Rapid Movement and/or Japanese Traveler denim?

Wait, what? This is a surprise. Nordstrom just launched an almost six-thousand item sale, and everything as always, ships and returns for free. Sure, some of the stuff was already in the sale section. But not all of it. Full picks coming as soon as I can work my way through all 83 pages of this surprise beast.

Traditionally, Labor Day is when you can stop wearing your summer whites (think big pieces like jackets, pants, etc.) A crisp white shirt always looks good, no matter the month, but that’s not stopping Ledbury from putting their outstanding Mid-Spread Fine Twill white shirts on sale for 20% off. Still an investment, but man they’re awesome. There’s plenty of other stuff in this sale, but the mid-spread fine twill is, frankly, a perfect white dress shirt. Promo ends Tuesday the 3rd.

Just updated overnight to include the extra half off (most) sale styles. Lots of exclusions here, both on the full price and the sale side.

Good grief those are some high tiers. They just ran that big 30% off sale last month, but now to surpass that discount, you’d have to spend a GRAND? Yikes. But, what do I know.

More than just a few end-of-summer deals here. Not their full clearance section (which is enormous at present), but something a bit more focused on the end-of-summer feel that is Labor Day. I’m an enormous fan of those Sunski sunglasses. They look good and they’re some of the most comfortable shades I’ve ever worn. Do my Persols feel better made? Yes. But I honestly reach for the Sunskis more.

Thirteen new, in-stock suits to choose from. Not a sale, but, nice wool, half canvas, two fits, and they’re under $350. That’s tough to replicated in the suit world. Plus, Spier struggles in the “stock” department. They’re popular enough that they’ll often run out of basics like blue and gray suits, and sometimes you have to wait for the next season’s batch to roll in. But! It’s early into the new season, so, they’ve got new stuff in. Get ’em while they’re hot… and available. UPDATE: They’ve also launched an extra 20% off anything that’s already on sale code: SALEONSALE … big thanks to Simon for the tip!

No “just one item” nonsense here. You can use it on multiple items, but, they have to be full price. More than a few new arrivals to peruse though.

It’s another clear the racks Nordstrom Rack event. Looks like most of their clearance section has had an extra 25% taken off the already marked down price. No code here. Prices are as marked.

Ah yes, J. Crew Factory. Where “50% off everything!” means no suiting and more than a handful of new arrivals. So, yeah.

No exclusions?? That means those timeless basic leather belts are actually getting the cut. Basics of course, but, solid basics.

Feels like a true end of season clearance. Lots of summery stuff, but there’s a few year-round things in there too. Made in LA tees and polos too. And that Timex Blackjack? For that price? Big thanks to Matt W. for the tip!

Also worth a mention: