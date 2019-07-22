The Suitsupply Online Outlet is OPEN – Summer 2019

WARNING: All sales are final here. No returns or exchanges. But… this is still kind of a big deal. For a few years the outlet was no more. Now? It opens consistently twice a year (for a winter and summer clearance). And it just relaunched, offering suits, jackets, shoes, and more at a fraction of the regular asking price.

But again, all sales are final. And some of the patterns and colors can be a bit off the beaten path. Tread carefully guys. A few quick picks are below, but know that size selection may vary greatly depending on style. And remember, this stuff can move fast. Real fast. Looks like its a mix of summer AND fall/winter stuff this year? Perhaps not as wide of a selection as past outlet openings, but still. And they’ve been known to restock 24-36 hours after it opens.