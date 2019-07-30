Style Scenario: All (affordable) Tech Wear for the Heat

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Good grief it got hot in a hurry. Not just “hot” hot, but body parts are sticking to other body parts… hot. So let’s get smart and embrace cooling, wicking tech wear, without, y’know, looking like you’re wearing nothing but tech wear.

The Sportcoat: Banana Republic Core Temp Sportcoat in Stone – $149.40 when 40% off ($249). Made from BR’s crisp, cotton based but still WAY better-than-cotton “Core Temp” fabric. Often 40% off.

The Sunglasses: Ray Ban Justin Classic 54mm Sunglasses – $94.90 ($143). Classic Ray-Ban good looks, a slightly more modern tortoise shell shade, and a rubberized finish will keep them on your face if you sweat.

The Polo: Amazon Peak Velocity Performance Quick-dry Athletic-Fit Polo in Alpine Blue Heather – $25. Got a big round-up of multiple Peak Velocity items in the works, but, I’ll give you the super short, TL;DR version here: It’s 80% the feel and quality of Lululemon, at 30% the price. It’s quite an impressive attempt to disrupt the athleisure world by big brother Amazon. There’s one issue I’ve found. Fits can be a little inconsistent across pieces. For this “athletic fit” polo? SIZE DOWN. I’m 5’10” / 200 lbs, and I take a medium. Large was noticeably too big.

The Chinos: Lands’ End Straight Fit Mi Pro Golf Pants in White – $38.97 w/ SILVER & 2961 ($64.95). These have replaced BR’s core temp pants for me, personally. Why? Because they’re cheaper, they’re much more wrinkle resistant, and despite being 100% tech-wear synthetic, they don’t “swish swish” like other all poly pants. The fabric really is something else. Super smooth to the touch. Not crinkly or weird feeling.

The Watch: Seiko 007 Diver – $225. A total classic that’s built for, among other things, the sun, sweat, and sand of summer. 200m water resistance and a workhorse automatic movement. Don’t want to spend two bills? Understood. The oft-mentioned Casio diver works great here too.

The Socks: Smartwool Burgee Merino Wool Blend Socks in Light Gray – $11.97 ($20.95). Nature’s tech fabric = merino wool. Lightweight merino is so far superior to cotton in every single way. These’ll keep your feet cooler and dryer in the heat. Promise. Still on sale at Dick’s, of all places.

The Shoes: Cole Haan GrandEvolution Wingtip Derby – $149.90 ($280). I know some of you guys HATE this style of shoe. I’m luke-warm myself. Don’t care either way, don’t wear them myself. But I can 100% see them working here. It’s uncomfortable outside. Might as well be comfortable with what you’re putting on before you head out for the day. Part of the big Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Not your thing? Suede chukkas would work here. As would some more classically styled court-style sneakers.

The Belt: Lands’ End Elastic Braided Belt – $24 w/ SILVER & 2961 ($39.95). More comfort here. Timeless silver buckle and leather accents.

The Underwear: Ex Officio Give-N-Go Breathable Brief in Charcoal – $19.95. Underwear of choice when it’s swamp-crotch weather. These breathe, wick, and dry quickly.