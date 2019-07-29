Steal Alert? Target’s Goodfellow & Co. is now doing Grooming

I don’t think it’s any secret that grooming stuff can get real pricey, real quick. So as long as this stuff isn’t, y’know, total garbage (imagine if it’s actually quite good!) then at this price, Target might just have a hit on their hands.

Stuff ranges from basic body washes and face washes, to beard oils and tattoo aftercare (yes really). The quick picks above a just bit of a sample of what they’re offering, and the images shown above here aren’t to scale. I’m not that good with the graphics. Sorry guys. Heck, I still use MS Paint.

Efforting some in-person testing with a few of these options in the not too distant future.

That’s all. Carry on.