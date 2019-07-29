Dappered

Steal Alert? Target’s Goodfellow & Co. is now doing Grooming

By | Heads up: Buying via our links may result in us getting a commission. Here's why.

Target Goodfellow & Co. Grooming Goods – $4.99 – $7.99

I don’t think it’s any secret that grooming stuff can get real pricey, real quick. So as long as this stuff isn’t, y’know, total garbage (imagine if it’s actually quite good!) then at this price, Target might just have a hit on their hands.

Target Goodfellow & Co. Grooming Goods

Stuff ranges from basic body washes and face washes, to beard oils and tattoo aftercare (yes really). The quick picks above a just bit of a sample of what they’re offering, and the images shown above here aren’t to scale. I’m not that good with the graphics. Sorry guys. Heck, I still use MS Paint.

Efforting some in-person testing with a few of these options in the not too distant future.

That’s all. Carry on.